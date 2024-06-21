Husky, mixed-breed dog and tuxedo cat up for adoption in Lane County

Bella is an 8-year-old Husky available for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

Greenhill Humane Society

Bella is an 8-year-old Husky described as extremely gentle and smart.

She seems to have had a rough past before coming to the shelter and was a bit nervous meeting new people, but she has since warmed up and proven what a friendly, affectionate pup she can be.

Her new family must be patient and allow her time to get comfortable. She is playful in a big yard where she has plenty of space to run around and get her zoomies out. She also loves squeaky toys and has a contagious smile.

Bella is looking to be the only pet in a household, and she'd make a great companion to kids as long as they can respect her space. She weighs 57 pounds, is microchipped, is up to date on vaccines and will be spayed before being adopted.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Marigold is a large mixed-breed dog available for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Marigold is a large mixed-breed dog who is 9 months old and was adopted as a puppy from the Oregon Coast Humane Society.

She was returned with her sister who has now found a home, and now it's Marigold's turn to find a family of her own.

Marigold may be shy at first but warms up quickly with a gentle touch and yummy treats.

Anyone interested in adopting Marigold can fill out an online application at www.oregoncoasthumanesociety.org or come on by to meet him at the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Blackietoes is a three-year-old tuxedo cat at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Blackietoes is a large, three-year-old black and white tuxedo cat who is polydactyl. He's described as friendly and loves people and attention.

Blackietoes came to the rescue when his owner passed away and is looking for a second chance with a new family.

He's a calm fellow who adjusts quickly to new environments. he also doesn't mind dogs but will likely do best as the only cat in your household.

He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Blackietoes, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit CatRescues.org for more info.

