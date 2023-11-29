Hurry, Amazon Extended Cyber Monday Deals on Shark, Bissell, and Hoover Vacuums

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They're up to 45% off

Food & Wine / Madison Woiten

The floors in my kitchen are hardwood and I sometimes feel like it is a constant uphill battle to keep them clean. Food debris and other messes need to constantly be sweeped away — that is until I bought a steam mop. This handy tool dissolves all the spills, splatters, and stains that accumulate on my kitchen floor with minimal effort. And even though Cyber Monday might be over you can still score deals on a steam mop of your own — plus several other types of mops and vacuums.

Right now, top-rated brands like Shark, Bissell, and Hoover are still discounted as much as 45% off. And there are several varieties included in the discounts, from upright vacuums to traditional mops. Keep scrolling to find the eight best vacuum and mop deals at Amazon, post-Cyber Monday.

Best Amazon Deals on Mops and Vacuums

O-Cedar Microfiber Spin Mop

Amazon

$30 at Amazon

This No. 1 bestselling mop comes with a bucket which features a built-in wringer, and a splash guard so that water stays contained. The microfiber mop pad is reusable and washable (saving you money on disposable cleaning supplies). Meanwhile, the rotating mop head can easily maneuver along baseboards and under cabinets and tables.

It’s also one of the most highly rated mops on Amazon, with 127,00 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote that it gets their house so clean, they “can't help but stop and admire the perfection that is their kitchen floor every time they walk by.”

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Amazon

$70 at Amazon

The Shark steam mop uses the power of steam (no chemical cleaners needed) to lift messes off your kitchen floors, including crusted-on and spilled food, dirt, and dust. With more than 29,000 five-star ratings, it's one of Amazon shoppers favorite tools for cleaning the kitchen. One shopper with two dogs wrote that an “amazing amount of dirt” gets tracked into their house, but that thanks to this mop the “kitchen floor has never looked better.”

It weighs just under 5 pounds, so it's lightweight enough to maneuver around those tough to reach spots in your kitchen. The mop comes with tw machine washable cleaning pads, as well, all for just $70.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum

Amazon

$167 at Amazon

If you find that pet hair accumulates in your kitchen, you might want to try this stand up vacuum cleaner. Right now, it’s 40% off and according to one shopper, it works well not just on carpet, but also cleans “hardwood floors and ceramic tile floors without going over and over them.”

The suction power not only picks up pet hair, but dust and dry kitchen spills better than a broom and the contents of the canister can be released with the touch of a button, so you never have to get your hands dirty.

Eureka Corded Stick Vacuum

Amazon

$50 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a more lightweight vacuum, this now-$50 Eureka stick vacuum is a great option. It weighs just four pounds so it can easily be carried from room to room, plus it's versatile: It transforms into a handheld vacuum that can be used on couches and stairs, and includes a pull-out crevice tool that can reach into tight corners and under baseboards with ease.

Bissell Turbo Stick Vacuum

Amazon

$226 at Amazon

Bissell’s take on the stick vacuum weighs eight pounds, and according to the brand, features a brush roll that is designed to prevent hair and dust from tangling around it. It works on both carpets and hardwood floors, transforms into a hand held vacuum to clear up small, dry messes on your kitchen floors or couch, and even comes with an attachment that lets you clean the curtains.

One shopper who uses it to clean their “rugs, hardwood, kitchen floor,” wrote that it's “easy to maneuver and lightweight, but powerful enough to thoroughly clean all of the surfaces.”

Shark Scrub and Sanitize Mop

Amazon

$99 at Amazon

If you're often tasked with cleaning up big messes from your kitchen (as people with kids, pets, or who love to cook, often are) this is the steam mop for you. It uses two rotating cleaning pads to scrub away mud, dirt, and dried food stains. Unlike other steam mops, it has three steam settings — light, normal, and deep, which can tackle those crusted-on food messes that you’ve been avoiding. At the same time that it scrubs, it also sanitizes the floor of any leftover bacteria — and right now, it’s 45% off.

Hoover Pet Steam Mop

Amazon

$85 at Amazon

The unique design of this steam mop features a triangular head, which is especially adept at reaching into tight corners — particularly under cabinets and the refrigerator. A dial on the head of the mop also allows you to customize the amount of steam the mop dispenses, or you can use a button on the handle to spray steam directly onto the floor. Plus, it even comes with a handheld attachment that lets you use steam to clean your sink and stove.

Bissell All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

$200 at Amazon

This Bissell upright vacuum is 39% off right now and offers 2-in-1 functionality: As it vacuums your hardwood floors or carpeting it can also wash them at the same time, using water and the included cleaning solution. A strainer keeps hair and dust out of the water tank, and according to the brand, the cleaning solution reduces odors from pets and other messes, too.

This Bissell vacuum has more than 16,800 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to the fact that it seems to pull up every last spec of dirt from the floor. One shopper wrote that they are a “huge fan” of this vacuum because it “picked up and removed a ton of dirt from the hardwood, as evidenced by the [dirty] water they dumped out of the collection tank.”



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.