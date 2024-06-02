Hurricane season 2024: Safety tips for navigating around your neighborhood after storm

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 with the peak of the season on Sept. 10. The most activity happens between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An overheated Atlantic Ocean and a rising La Niña have forecasters predicting a highly active hurricane season, one that could rival one of the busiest years on record.

The key to getting through storm season is being prepared. That's why The Palm Beach Post has compiled tips, lists, contact numbers, graphics and maps that should help you prepare for a storm, and, if need be, get through it fine.

Safety tips for moving around your neighborhood after a hurricane

DON’T TOUCH POWER LINES . Watch for downed lines. Consider every power line energized. Call 911 or FPL at (800) 4-OUTAGE to report fallen power lines that present a clear danger to you or others. Do not attempt to touch any electrical power lines and keep your family away from them.

Watch your step. The area could be covered with broken glass and other debris.

Don’t walk in standing water and don’t venture out in the dark because you might not see a power line that could be energized and dangerous.

Watch for insects, snakes and other animals — including alligators — driven out by high water.

If your neighborhood floods during the storm, listen to the radio for instructions.

Watch and listen for reports of storm-spawned tornadoes.

Be careful about letting your pet outdoors. Landmarks and scents might be gone, and your pet might get lost.

