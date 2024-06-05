Hurricane season 2024: How to prepare your trees and yard before a storm in Florida

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 with the peak of the season on Sept. 10. The most activity happens between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An overheated Atlantic Ocean and a rising La Niña have forecasters predicting a highly active hurricane season, one that could rival one of the busiest years on record.

The key to getting through storm season is being prepared. That's why The Palm Beach Post has compiled tips, lists, contact numbers, graphics and maps that should help you prepare for a storm, and, if need be, get through it fine.

Hurricane prep in Florida: Trimming your trees

Trim trees before storms threaten. Many municipalities have “amnesty” weeks before storm season, when you can deposit more than the allowable limit of yard debris . Call municipalities for more information.

Call a professional. Trees trimmed by a professional arborist are far less likely to fall.

Thinning a tree allows wind to blow through its canopy, offering less wind resistance in a storm. Prune young trees to create a single leader, which will grow into a strong trunk.

Minimize damage to mature trees by removing weak branches and reducing limb lengths.

Hatracked trees become sails . Removing a tree’s canopy encourages bushy growth, making a tree top-heavy and wind-resistant. Hatracking is also illegal.

‘Lifted’ trees lead to broken branches. “Lifting” is a practice in which lower branches are removed for clearance underneath. It can cause branch breakage and makes trees top-heavy.

Prune before a storm threatens. If trash pickup doesn’t get to your curb before the storm, you’ve created a pile of potential missiles.

Coconuts behave like cannonballs in high winds. Remove them well before a storm. If trees are too tall, hire a tree trimmer.

Tips for prepping yard: what to do with debris and vegetation

Take in hanging pots and baskets. Secure or take in pots from shadehouses.

Secure young trees with additional stakes.

Don’t remove fruit . If you put it in a trash pile and the pile isn’t picked up, the fruit may fly around in the wind.

Tree-dwelling bromeliads , staghorn ferns and orchids can be secured with fishing line.

Take in or tie up any piles of yard or construction debris.

Take in all garden furniture , grills, tiki torches and other outdoor items. (Do not sink furniture in swimming pool.)

Consider removing gates and trellises.

In high wind, palms will bend but not always break. Since they originated in the tropics and subtropics, their supple trunks have adapted to hurricanes.

Plant palms in clumps around the edge of your garden (not near the house) to block the wind and protect more fragile plants inside. Although fronds will be damaged in a storm, most of these palms will recover.

Ficus trees come down easily in tropical weather, storms in Florida

Ficus trees are not meant for residential yards. They grow to 70 feet with a massive span of shallow roots, and come down easily in high winds.

If you already have a ficus, have it professionally trimmed before hurricane season begins. (If you have Australian pine and ficus in your yard, consider removing them.)

Stake small trees as a storm approaches with stakes driven at least 8 inches into the ground.

Trim large masses of vines so they don’t pull down fences.

Lay arches and trellises on the ground and anchor with rope.

Fast-growing, brittle trees should never be planted in hurricane country, no matter how quickly you need shade.

Strong trees to plant in Florida

Gumbo limbo

Cocoplum

Cypress

Dahoon holly

Geiger tree

Buttonwood

Jamaica caper

Mastic

Ironwood

Live oak

Sand oak

Red bay

Red maple

Cypress

Sea grape

Stopper

Strangler fig

Brittle trees: consider removing these from your property

(Consider removing these trees from your yard.)

Australian pine

Earleaf acacia

Ficus (ficus benjamina, weeping fig)

Bishopwood (Bischofia)

Carrotwood

Hong Kong orchid

Tabebuia

Laurel oak

Melaleuca

Schefflera

Black olive

Jacaranda

Java plum

Norfolk Island pine

Royal poinciana

Silk oak

Storm-safe palms to plant in Florida

Cabbage palm (sabal palm)

Canary Island date palm

Christmas palm (adonidia)

Coconut palm

Florida thatch palm

Foxtail palm

Robellini palm (Pygmy date palm)

Royal palm

Majesty palm

Paurotis palm

Thatch palms

Note: Queen palms are the exception. They have a very low wind tolerance.

