Hurricane season 2024: Best tips on how to keep your pets safe during a storm

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 with the peak of the season on Sept. 10. The most activity happens between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An overheated Atlantic Ocean and a rising La Niña have forecasters predicting a highly active hurricane season, one that could rival one of the busiest years on record.

The key to getting through storm season is being prepared. That's why The Palm Beach Post has compiled tips, lists, contact numbers, graphics and maps that should help you prepare for a storm, and, if need be, get through it fine.

Take care of your pets during a hurricane

Do not leave pets at home, especially if you live in an evacuation area.

Even if they survive the storm, they might flee a damaged home and be lost in the chaos. Or they could be trapped inside without food, water or supervision.

Do evacuation shelters in Palm Beach County allow pets during hurricanes?

It might be difficult, if not impossible, to find shelter for your animals in the midst of a disaster, so plan ahead:

The county's pet-friendly shelter is the West Boynton Recreational Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth, FL 33463, and is only available to Palm Beach County residents who live in a mandatory evacuation zone, in a mobile home, or in sub-standard housing. Proof of residency will be required.

Owners can not stay with their pets. The pets stay at the Rec Center but owners must stay at Park Vista High School, which is adjacent to the pet shelter.

For more information about the county's pet shelter, including a map and a list of pet-friendly boarding facilities, go here: http://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/Hurricane.aspx

Tips on finding pet-friendly hotels in South Florida

Rusty, a puppy from the island of St. Johns, sits in a crate at Palm Beach International Airport on February 27, 2018. Rusty was part of a plane carrying 138 cats and dogs from the Hurricane Maria-devastated islands of St. Thomas and St. Johns.

HOTELS: In advance, contact hotels and motels outside your area to check policies on accepting pets and restrictions on number, size and species.

Ask whether “no pet” policies could be waived. Keep a list of “pet-friendly” places, including phone numbers with other disaster information.

For an impending storm, call ahead for reservations. The website www.petswelcome.com maintains a list of hotels that accept pets.

Other pet evacuation options

FRIENDS, RELATIVES: Ask friends, relatives or others outside the area whether they could shelter your animals. Make arrangements with neighbors to help evacuate pets in the event you can’t get home.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control: http://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/Hurricane.aspx

Pet care tips during hurricane prep

Vaccinate your pet. If you haven’t already done so, get those shots now. Infectious diseases can become a big threat after a disaster.

Get your pet an ID tag. If a pet becomes lost or escapes during the confusion of an evacuation, proper identification will increase the chances of a safe return home. The tag should include your cellphone number and, if space allows, the number of an out-of-town contact. Consider having your pet tattooed or microchipped.

Get a pet carrier. You will need a pet carrier or cage for each dog, cat, bird or small animal. It must be big enough for each pet to stand up and turn around comfortably.

Take clear, color photos (front, left and right sides) of you and your pet together, in case of ownership disputes — and store these with your pet’s license, medical records and ownership papers in a waterproof carrier to take with you. Take photos with your cellphone so they’re stored there as well.

Pet survival kit during a storm

Medications and medical records (in a waterproof container)

A leash

A collar or harness for each pet

Non-spill food and water dishes

14-day supply of food , water in nonbreakable containers

A manual can opener

Grooming supplies

Your pet’s blanket and a favorite toy

Cleanser and disinfectant to handle wastes

Newspapers or litter, paper towels and plastic bags

