Hunter Schafer reveals she once dated friend Rosalía for five months

Hunter Schafer revealed that she once dated her friend Rosalía for five months.

In an interview for GQ’s Creativity Issue, the 25-year-old Euphoria actor confirmed to the outlet that she and the Spanish pop star, 31, were “once romantically involved” for five months in 2019. After speculation has swirled around the pair for years, with them being photographed together at fashion shows and making appearances on each other’s Instagram accounts, Schafer decided to set the record straight.

“It’s been so much speculation for so long,” the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star explained, noting that neither of them was sure whether or not they should confirm their past relationship. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s ****ing business!’”

After much deliberation, Schafer decided to open up about it after getting the “Beso” singer’s approval, telling the outlet: “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too.”

Since breaking up, the pair have developed a “really beautiful” friendship and have continued to be a part of each other’s lives. The actor added, “She’s family no matter what.”

Rosalía isn’t the first musician that Schafer’s been linked to, with the actor having reportedly dated her Euphoria costar and “Babydoll” singer, Dominic Fike, for over a year before splitting in 2023. The pair first met when Fike, 28, joined the cast for season two.

“It was completely different,” she explained of being “in love” with Fike. She revealed that dating the singer was the first time she’d ever dated a man. “I had a really beautiful relationship with [him], and it really opened me up in that way.”

Schafer admitted to the outlet that she’s “still in some ways healing” from the relationship, confirming that she’s currently single and plans to be until she’s ready to start dating again. “I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else,” she noted.

Fike previously opened up to GQ in 2022 about the intensity of his relationship with Schafer, explaining that their on-set experience accelerated their connection.

“Because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, ****ing months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction – it sped it up so fast,” he admitted at the time. “We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

Schafer is not the only one to have moved onto high-profile relationships, with Rosalía notably getting engaged to Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro after three years of dating. However, the former power couple split in July 2023 to the shock of fans.

At the time, Rosalía wrote on her Instagram: “I love, respect and admire Rauw. I’m not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting.”

The “Con Altura” singer has since moved on with The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White, who was also fresh off of a highly-publicised split with his ex-wife Addison Timlin when news of their romance began to make headlines.