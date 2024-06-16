Hundreds of residents take part in Enterprise’s Annual Juneteenth Parade

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Hundreds of residents were battling the heat participating in and watching the Annual Juneteenth Parade in Enterprise.

The parade rolled through Main Street on Saturday afternoon. The Annual Juneteenth Parade was held to celebrate and acknowledge the Juneteenth “Freedom Day” federal holiday.

Juneteenth, is a day of remembering the horrible time of slavery. It is also, a time of celebration. January 1863, Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation for African Americans to be freed. However, it was June 19,1865 before the enslaved people of African decent located in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom. It is truly a day of remembering and celebrating. Coffee County Commissioner Jimmy Jones

Residents were asked to bring plenty of water to stay hydrated to combat the heat and after the parade, a live DJ, car show, food, games for children, and merchandise vendors were available for people at Johns Chapel AME Church.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.