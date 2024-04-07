Hundreds of people take part in the 18th Annual Ozark Crawdad and Music Festival

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Hundreds of Wiregrass residents participated in the 18th Annual Ozark Crawdad and Music Festival on Saturday.

The event ran from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and occurred in Downtown Ozark on the Square.

Throughout the day, residents were able to chow down on the Louisiana specialty, listen to live music, look at local vendors, make arts and crafts, and take part in a unique car show.

