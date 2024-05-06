Hundreds of guests attend Allerton Park’s first Bluebell Festival

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park in Monticello hosted their first Bluebell Festival this weekend.

The three-day event included bands, food trucks, and art sales happening near the park mansion. On Sunday, Country Arbors Nursery hosted a plant sale.

Park Supervisor Lucas Rund said hundreds of people came by throughout the weekend.

“I think people are excited to get outside and do things, especially after being cooped up in the frozen tundra of Illinois winter,” he said. “So, the first weekend we get 80-degree days and sunny, and it’s kind of refreshing and people want to be outside, especially in the park.”

He said the event will return for a second year next spring.

