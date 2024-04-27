Hundreds come out for Knoebels opening day

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All the family fun begins this weekend in Northumberland County.

A popular amusement park opened its doors Saturdayday for the 98th season and the rainy weather didn’t put a damper on it being a successful opening day.

Here at Knoebles for the opening day and despite this wet weather hundreds of people showed up to have a good time.

Opening day usually draws a crowd of people looking to kick off the start of warm weather. even though it was a rainy day that did not stop people from near and far from coming out.

“It’s actually our 10-year wedding anniversary and our first time at a Knoebles so we brought our little boy and we’re celebrating as a family,” said Rebecca Vogel from Maryland.

For others, Knoebels amusement park is great for traditional family gatherings. and even their pets are welcome to join in the fun.

“We’ve gone we’ve got plenty of times before because it’s like our favorite or favorite like a little regional park,” says Bless Telemaque from New Jersey.

What keeps people coming back year after year?

“The many choices they don’t have to be stuck on the few choices like other places, out here it’s so many different choices,” answered Leah Williams from New Jersey.

“Quality family time the thrills,” added Sophia Mosgo from Berwick.

“That’s what keeps you coming back?” asked 28/22 News.

“it is,” answered Mosgo.

“Just the rides the atmosphere the free entry it’s a great place to be,” stated Addison Mosgo from Berwick.

Knoebels is only open on weekends but for more information on their schedule check out their website.

Knoebels Amusement Resort offers more than 60 rides and attractions for those of all ages.

the park is open Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

