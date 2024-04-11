Hummingbirds are on their way! Check number of sightings in NJ on this interactive map

Hummingbird migration is in full swing! Coming in at only a few inches long with their tiny fluttering wings and long narrow beak, the hummingbirds are swiftly making their way north from Central America and Mexico where they spend their winters.

Although they are tiny, some species of hummingbirds can travel up to 5,000 miles in a year and they visit hundreds of flowers each day, according to the American Bird Conservancy. New Jersey's most commonly spotted hummingbird, the ruby-throated hummingbird, makes the 500-mile journey across the Gulf of Mexico in less than a day.

According to the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, hummingbirds leave their wintering grounds in early spring and are expected to arrive around mid-April to find new territories for the breeding season.

As these tiny birds embark on their great journey north and shortly begin to arrive in New Jersey you can keep track of their migration pattern using an interactive map from USA TODAY. This map compiles bird sighting data from Project FeederWatch to outline hummingbird migration patterns.

According to the map, during April New Jersey has had 146 sightings of the ruby-throated hummingbird, most of which were in central and South Jersey. In North Jersey there have been nine sightings in Morris County and one sighting each in Bergen County, Passaic County, and Warren County so far this month.

Other species of hummingbird that can be spotted in New Jersey include:

Rufous hummingbird

Black-chinned hummingbird

Calliope hummingbird

Allen's hummingbird

Broat-tailed hummingbird

Mexican violetear

According to the map, these species have not yet been spotted in New Jersey during April.

Ruby-throated hummingbird

The ruby-throated hummingbird is the hummingbird species that you are most likely to spot in New Jersey. According to New Jersey Fish and Wildlife, the ruby-throated hummingbird is the most commonly seen hummingbird in North America seen east of the Mississippi River.

The ruby-throated hummingbird is between 3 and 3.5 inches long. The are the smallest migrating birds. Their wings can beat more than 50 times in a second, so fast that it creates a humming sound.

If you are trying to spot one, look for a metallic green color on top with whitish-gray underparts and wings that are almost black. They have long narrow beaks that they use to sip nectar from flowers.

Males have a ruby red patch on their throat with a black upper rim. Their tail is forked and black with a slight violet sheen.

Females have notched tails with green, black, and white edges. A female ruby-throated hummingbird will have a white throat, not a red one, with potential streaks of gray.

Their nests are tiny and can be found on downward sloping branches. They typically build nests between 10 and 40 feet above the ground, according to the Rutgers NJ Agricultural Experiment Station.

Males perform a courtship display which includes diving down from 50 feet above the female in a U-shaped flight pattern with short horizontal flights directly in front of the female. If she accepts, they will perform flights together before mating. A female will typically lay two or three eggs.

Between late July and early September, they will leave the breeding grounds to migrate south again, starting the whole process over.

Feeding hummingbirds

If you are interested in helping hummingbirds as they finish their journey and settle down in our state for mating season you can put out feeders and plant flowers.

"While native flowering plants are the best source of nectar for hummingbirds, supplementing with a well-tended sugar-water feeder can provide additional sustenance during nesting season and migration," says the National Audobon Society.

Here are some tips for feeding hummingbirds from the Audobon's hummingbird feeding FAQs.

The best solution for your feeder is a 1:4 solution of refined white sugar to tap water. This equals 1/4 cup of sugar to one cup of water. Bring the solution to a boil, let it cool, then fill the feeder.

The feeder should be emptied and cleaned often. Twice per week in hot weather and once per week in cooler weather. Clean with hot tap water or a weak vinegar solution. Avoid using dish soap.

While hummingbirds are attracted to red-colored things, do not put red coloring into the nectar solution. The reddening chemicals could be harmful to the birds.

The best time to put out your feeder is about a week before hummingbirds usually arrive in your yard. They can be left out for as long as you have hummingbirds around. Just make sure to consistently follow the guidelines for keeping the feeders clean.

Planting red or orange tubular flowers can attract hummingbirds and help them discover your feeder.

Due to the presence of sugar water in hummingbird feeders it is crucial to keep them clean. Spoiled sugar water can lead to mold, fermentation, and bacteria growth which will not only deter birds from coming back but could also cause digestive and other health problems for the birds. It can also attract unwanted critters such as insects.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hummingbirds in New Jersey tracked with interactive map