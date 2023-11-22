Thanksgiving is the perfect time for family, food and laying on the couch for hours after dinner watching TV. This year, just in time for your annual food coma to kick off the holidays, you can get an early Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on Hulu, our favorite streaming service for the general TV lover. Now through next Tuesday, new and eligible subscribers (those who have an email that hasn’t been used for a Hulu account in at least a month) can get an ad-supported Hulu subscription for just $0.99 per month for 12 months. That’s $12 for the whole year to stream shows like The Golden Bachelor and The Bear — AKA two of the shows you should definitely show grandma this Thanksgiving!

Ahead of the holidays, Hulu is also offering a huge discount on its Starz on Hulu add-on. For your first six months, you can get Starz on Hulu — typically an $18 per month duo— for just an extra $0.99 per month. That means for just $2, you’ll get tons of movies you can only stream on Starz right now, plus access to almost every great Thanksgiving TV episode, right on time for that post-turkey crash.

(Hulu) Hulu $0.99/month $7.99/month Save $7 A basic ad-supported Hulu subscription will typically run you $8 a month, but when you sign up during Hulu's Cyber Week sale, you can get Hulu for just $1 per month. While the service now offers great bundles like the Disney+ trio or the Hulu live TV tier, classic Hulu is a great subscription for any TV fan to have. For just $12 for the year, you'll get access to great Hulu Originals like Normal People, The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Great, plus all FX shows like Justified: City Primeval, The Bear and the new series A Murder at the End of the World. On top of original Hulu shows and movies, Hulu allows you to stream plenty of TV shows the day after they air, like every show in The Bachelor franchise and popular Fox series such as Bob's Burgers and Kitchen Nightmares. You can also score six months of the Starz on Hulu add-on for just $1 more per month, and get Starz exclusives like Gaslit, Men in Kilts, Shining Vale and Outlander. $0.99/month at Hulu

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. But not only is the Hulu Cyber Week sale a literal once in a year event, it also offers you savings of up to $84 for a whole year (or $7 monthly) which feels especially significant in this day and age of streaming costs.

And if you want to add more movies (and even a few shows) into the mix, you can also add six months of Hulu's Starz add-on for an extra $0.99 per month. Starz will get you classic Christmas movies like Home Alone and Home Alone 2, plus new shows like Party Down and Shining Vale. Starz on Hulu typically costs $17.98 per month, but for six months you can score both Hulu and Starz for just $2.

Hulu + Starz add-on $2/month $18/month Save $16 See at Hulu

Why do I need Hulu?

Selena Gomez stars in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3, now streaming on Hulu. (Patrick Harbron/Hulu) (HULU)

You'll definitely want Hulu if you're interested in keeping up with new and trendy shows (and The Kardashians!). Not only do you get access to Hulu Originals like Black Cake, Quiz Lady and Faraway Downs, you also get FX shows including The Bear (a perfect Thanksgiving show), What We Do in the Shadows and A Murder at the End of the World. And if you add Starz into the mix, you'll get even more shows like Minx, Gaslit, P-Valley and Outlander.

Hulu was also our top streaming pick for TV junkies in our 2023 ranking of the best streaming services for TV, movies, sports and more.

Sign Up

Who is eligible for the Hulu Cyber Week sale?

Brand new subscribers and those who haven't had an active Hulu account associated with their email for at least one month are eligible for Hulu's Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

How long is the Hulu sale running for?

Hulu's Cyber Week deal runs from today, Nov. 21 through next Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Sign Up

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and, price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really think believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.