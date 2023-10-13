Hugh Jackman Celebrates His Birthday With Deborra-Lee After Shocking Separation Announcement

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Deborra-Lee and Hugh Jackman appear to be taking their promise to move forward "with gratitude, love, and kindness” very seriously.

One day after celebrating his 55th birthday at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar in New York City on October 12, the Wolverine actor shared a photo from the evening to Instagram, writing, “Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos, and experiencing all the feels. 🥹”

However, his post failed to mention that his ex, Deborra-Lee, attended the outing alongside other family members and close friends. A rep for Hugh confirmed the 67-year-old Australian actor's presence with multiple publications, telling Page Six, "Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening.” Another source told People that "it was a great celebration."

This meetup occurred less than a month after the former couple announced their separation on September 15. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” the actors shared in a statement to People. "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make." The statement was signed, “Deb and Hugh Jackman.”

Deborra-Lee and Hugh Jackman met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli in 1995 and tied the knot in April 1996. They share two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Prior to their unexpected split, the pair celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on April 11. "I love you Deb,” Hugh wrote on Instagram at the time. “Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour