'A huge joy': Longtime ice cream shop owners revive Morton business

Carius Creamery has opened in the former Dairy Queen at 214 S. Main Street in Morton.

In Morton, the Carius family has revived a longtime tradition of serving cool treats during the warm months.

Carius Creamery − situated at 214 S. Main St. − opened earlier this season. The space was formerly home to the longtime Carius family Dairy Queen, which operated in the Morton community for more than seven decades.

In 2023, the Carius family announced plans to "explore new options" for the space. The Morton Chamber of Commerce later announced Carius Creamery would open in 2024. The post garnered more than 780 reactions and 86 comments.

Dawn Carius said opening and reconnecting with the community "has just been a huge joy."

"It's just been fun to see the people that we saw before and seeing new faces, and (the community of) Morton is just so incredible − just so supportive..." she said. "It's been a great opening because everybody is so excited with us and that's been fun."

What are the hours at Carius Creamery?

The business is open from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 8 p.m. Sunday.

How long will the season be?

Carius Creamery will operate on a seasonal basis. Carius said she expects the business to remain open until early October. For the 2025 season, she said the plan is to open in March.

What is on the menu?

A couple of soft-serve ice cream cones from the new Carius Creamery in Morton hit the spot on a hot day.

Customers can find cones, candy shakes, creamers and more at Carius Creamery. The menu features items including:

Sundaes for $3.59 to $4.59 − which can be topped with hot fudge, mint, caramel, butterscotch, strawberry and other flavors.

Candy shakes − which can include peanuts, sprinkles, pecans and other toppings − for $4.29 to $5.49.

Dipped cones come in child sized, small and medium and range in price from $2.59 to $3.29.

Creamers for $4.79 to $6.30. Flavors include caramel brownie, strawberry banana, cookie dough, S'mores, banana split, chocolate lovers and more.

Ice cream nachos for $5.19

Smoothie bowls for $8.99

The menu also includes slushies, soft drinks, floats and more.

Connect with Carius Creamery

Address: 214 S. Main St., Morton

Phone: (309) 263-7033

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Carius-Creamery/61558207183563/

Vintage photos of Morton hang in the window at the new Carius Creamery in the former Dairy Queen facility at 214 S. Main Street in Morton.

