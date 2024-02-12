Huckberry’s Winter Sale Has the Best Deals of the Season

WE'LL BE BRIEF: Huckberry, a one-stop shop for men's clothing, is having its annual winter sale and the deals are just too good to miss. We're seeing up to 45% off on boots, jackets, sweaters, sneakers and more. What's also great is the San Francisco-based retailer has restocked its sale section with seasonal bestsellers that work for professional settings, casual outings and everywhere in between. But don't waste any time, now's your chance to score some huge savings before these pieces gone again.

Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F79570-quilted-waxed-shirt-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$172.00</p>

The Skyliner Waxed Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Feddie-bauer%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F82144-the-skyliner-waxed-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Skyliner Waxed Jacket</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$209.00</p>

Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F74880-wool-lined-waxed-trucker-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$232.00</p>

Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Frelwen%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F63774-quilted-tanker&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket</p><p>$222.00</p>

XT-6 Trail Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fsalomon%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F71663-xt-6&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>XT-6 Trail Sneaker</p><p>$170.00</p>

365 Corduroy Pant

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F68617-365-corduroy-pant-tapered&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>365 Corduroy Pant </p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$70.00</p>

Cotton Cashmere Henley Sweater in Grey

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fwills%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F79787-cotton-cashmere-henley&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cotton Cashmere Henley Sweater in Grey</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$47.00</p>

Aran Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F79900-aran-cable-crew-sweater&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Aran Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater </p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$136.00</p>

Brushed Flannel Blanket Tartan Long Sleeve Shirt

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Frelwen%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F80978-brushed-flannel-blanket-tartan-long-sleeve-shirt&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brushed Flannel Blanket Tartan Long Sleeve Shirt </p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$118.00</p>

American Made Vidalia Selvedge Denim

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F81384-vidalia-mills-selvedge-straight&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>American Made Vidalia Selvedge Denim</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$158.00</p>

Kaha 2 Low GTX Trail Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fhoka%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F81785-kaha-2-low-gtx-hiking-shoe&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kaha 2 Low GTX Trail Sneaker </p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$176.00</p>

Windward Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fwellen%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F77523-windward-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Windward Jacket</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$94.00</p>

10-Year Quarter Zip

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F65031-10-year-quarter-zip&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>10-Year Quarter Zip</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$96.00</p>

Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fwythe-new-york%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F81286-feathered-lambskin-ranch-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket </p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$698.00</p>

Roper Boot

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Frhodes%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F63673-roper-boot&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Roper Boot</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$198.00</p>

Huckberry's sale is chock full of apparel from brands we love like Eddie Bauer, Wellen, and of course its in-house label, Flint and Tinder. Among the markdowns: the Brushed Flannel Blanket Tartan Long Sleeve Shirt and American Made Vidalia Selvedge Denim, which can easily transition from the office to drinks with friends. Need a cheap jacket to pair with your casual fit? Check out the Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, a stylish outer layer made with a water-resistance shell and wool lining—features that will keep you dry and warm.

And if you need some fresh footwear for your next outdoor adventure, Salomon's XT-6 Trail Sneaker is also on sale. It's designed with EVA cushioning and super durable outsole technology for the best comfort along rugged terrain.

Again, these are some of the best discounts that we've seen in awhile. It's likely that they'll go pretty fast, so grab your wallet and take your picks.

