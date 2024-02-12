Huckberry’s Winter Sale Has the Best Deals of the Season



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



WE'LL BE BRIEF: Huckberry, a one-stop shop for men's clothing, is having its annual winter sale and the deals are just too good to miss. We're seeing up to 45% off on boots, jackets, sweaters, sneakers and more. What's also great is the San Francisco-based retailer has restocked its sale section with seasonal bestsellers that work for professional settings, casual outings and everywhere in between. But don't waste any time, now's your chance to score some huge savings before these pieces gone again.

SHOP HUCKBERRY'S WINTER SALE

Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

Shop Now Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket huckberry.com $172.00

The Skyliner Waxed Jacket

Shop Now The Skyliner Waxed Jacket huckberry.com $209.00

Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Shop Now Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket huckberry.com $232.00

Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket

Shop Now Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket $222.00

XT-6 Trail Sneaker

Shop Now XT-6 Trail Sneaker $170.00

365 Corduroy Pant

Shop Now 365 Corduroy Pant huckberry.com $70.00

Cotton Cashmere Henley Sweater in Grey

Shop Now Cotton Cashmere Henley Sweater in Grey huckberry.com $47.00

Aran Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater

Shop Now Aran Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater huckberry.com $136.00

Brushed Flannel Blanket Tartan Long Sleeve Shirt

Shop Now Brushed Flannel Blanket Tartan Long Sleeve Shirt huckberry.com $118.00

American Made Vidalia Selvedge Denim

Shop Now American Made Vidalia Selvedge Denim huckberry.com $158.00

Kaha 2 Low GTX Trail Sneaker

Shop Now Kaha 2 Low GTX Trail Sneaker huckberry.com $176.00

Windward Jacket

Shop Now Windward Jacket huckberry.com $94.00

10-Year Quarter Zip

Shop Now 10-Year Quarter Zip huckberry.com $96.00

Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket

Shop Now Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket huckberry.com $698.00

Roper Boot

Shop Now Roper Boot huckberry.com $198.00





Huckberry's sale is chock full of apparel from brands we love like Eddie Bauer, Wellen, and of course its in-house label, Flint and Tinder. Among the markdowns: the Brushed Flannel Blanket Tartan Long Sleeve Shirt and American Made Vidalia Selvedge Denim, which can easily transition from the office to drinks with friends. Need a cheap jacket to pair with your casual fit? Check out the Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, a stylish outer layer made with a water-resistance shell and wool lining—features that will keep you dry and warm.

And if you need some fresh footwear for your next outdoor adventure, Salomon's XT-6 Trail Sneaker is also on sale. It's designed with EVA cushioning and super durable outsole technology for the best comfort along rugged terrain.



Again, these are some of the best discounts that we've seen in awhile. It's likely that they'll go pretty fast, so grab your wallet and take your picks.

SHOP HUCKBERRY'S WINTER SALE

Shop More of Our Favorite Sales

Vuori Presidents Day Sale | Huckberry January Sale | Lululemon Presidents Day Sale | Carhartt February Clearance Sale | Backcountry Patagonia Winter Sale | J.Crew January Sale

You Might Also Like