Huckberry’s Winter Sale Has the Best Deals of the Season
WE'LL BE BRIEF: Huckberry, a one-stop shop for men's clothing, is having its annual winter sale and the deals are just too good to miss. We're seeing up to 45% off on boots, jackets, sweaters, sneakers and more. What's also great is the San Francisco-based retailer has restocked its sale section with seasonal bestsellers that work for professional settings, casual outings and everywhere in between. But don't waste any time, now's your chance to score some huge savings before these pieces gone again.
Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket
The Skyliner Waxed Jacket
Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket
XT-6 Trail Sneaker
365 Corduroy Pant
Cotton Cashmere Henley Sweater in Grey
Aran Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater
Brushed Flannel Blanket Tartan Long Sleeve Shirt
American Made Vidalia Selvedge Denim
Kaha 2 Low GTX Trail Sneaker
Windward Jacket
10-Year Quarter Zip
Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket
Roper Boot
Huckberry's sale is chock full of apparel from brands we love like Eddie Bauer, Wellen, and of course its in-house label, Flint and Tinder. Among the markdowns: the Brushed Flannel Blanket Tartan Long Sleeve Shirt and American Made Vidalia Selvedge Denim, which can easily transition from the office to drinks with friends. Need a cheap jacket to pair with your casual fit? Check out the Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, a stylish outer layer made with a water-resistance shell and wool lining—features that will keep you dry and warm.
And if you need some fresh footwear for your next outdoor adventure, Salomon's XT-6 Trail Sneaker is also on sale. It's designed with EVA cushioning and super durable outsole technology for the best comfort along rugged terrain.
Again, these are some of the best discounts that we've seen in awhile. It's likely that they'll go pretty fast, so grab your wallet and take your picks.
