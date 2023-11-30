The Hublot Big Bang Unico All Black Green, A Special Edition Timepiece Created in Partnership with Watches of Switzerland

The Hublot Big Bang stands alone in modern watchmaking as a model with a robust design language that is entirely original and unmistakably Hublot. Of all its various bold iterations, the latest, a Watches of Switzerland exclusive, is one of the most outstanding. The Big Bang Unico All Black Green Watches of Switzerland is a 50-piece limited edition that offers a daring take Hublot’s savvy use of color.

In a continuation of the all-black case concept that has been used by Hublot since 2006, the case is black ceramic, but here it is paired with a ceramic bezel shaded a military olive green color. The combination is picked up as a camouflage pattern on the matching green, black and gray strap, which gives it the overall feel of something that might be worn by a swarthy actor in a movie that involves trekking through the Amazon. On a more everyday level, it is the ideal watch for adventures in the urban jungle or the rigors of the pickleball court.

“We are pleased to reveal the latest in our ongoing partnership with Hublot, with the creation of the Big Bang Unico All Black Green, says David Hurley, President and Deputy CEO of the Watches of Switzerland Group. This special edition timepiece represents watchmaking excellence with the use of its innovative materials and colors.”

The Big Bang Unico All Black Green is a large, yet wearable watch, with a 42mm wide x 14.5 mm thick case that is smaller than previous Big Bang Unico editions. The movement, introduced in 2018, is a slimmed-down update of the original Unico that first launched in 2010 and used with 45mm cases. The Unico HUB1280 is a self-winding flyback chronograph, with a 72 hour power reserve. It drives hours, minutes, small seconds, chronograph minutes and a sixty-minute chronograph counter, as well as a date window at 3 o’clock on the dial. Elements of the movement can be seen through the openworked dial, including the double coupling system and column wheel.

Hublot has been making ceramic cases since 2005, and has become a trailblazer in the use of the tough-but-lightweight material. It was the first watch brand to create ceramic watches in colors beyond white and black, including red, yellow, blue, orange and green. Hublot has also perfected the ceramic finish: the case and the front of the bezel of the All-Black Green are microblasted, and the beveled sides of the bezel are polished.

Hublot’s “One Click” tool-less strap quick-change system means you can get more than one look from the same watch: the Big Bang Unico All Black Green comes with not only the camo-style strap but an all-black velcro strap for a more classic look.

“Building upon the success of our previous launches, we are proud to continue working with the Watches of Switzerland Group on a collaboration that unites watchmaking with innovative materials,” says Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot.

Available at Mayors and Watches of Switzerland.

