HTeaO Dalhart location to celebrate grand opening with free cups of tea, T-shirts, more

HTeaO will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Dalhart on Friday, June 21 with special giveaways and deals.

The new store, located at 215 Oak Ave. in Dalhart, will be the first HTeaO franchise location owned by The Bhakta Family. HTeaO offers a range of tea, water and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through drive-thru services.

“Opening in a central part of town with high traffic exposure, we believe we’ve selected the perfect spot to serve both locals and visitors with convenience and friendliness. HTeaO’s West Texas roots made Dalhart an ideal choice, and we're thrilled to bring our refreshing beverages to this wonderful community," The Bhakta Family said in a news release. “With the City of Dalhart’s recent efforts to revitalize Highway 87 and enhance business development, we believe HTeaO will be a fantastic addition to the area.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Friday, HTeaO welcomes guests to indulge in free cups of tea from noon to 2 p.m. The first 250 customers will receive limited edition HTeaO T-shirts as an added bonus.

Guests can also enjoy HTeaO’s Happy Hour pricing all weekend from Thursday through Sunday, June 20-23, with half-priced cups of tea. Half-priced gallons will be offered from June 20-28.

The business will be open 7 a.m.-9:05 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-9:05 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9:05 p.m. Sunday. More information is available at 806-884-2721 or HTeaO.com.

