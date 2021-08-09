Save big on Nutrisystem's popular four-week weight loss program—but only for today

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save on Nutrisystem's popular Fast Five program. (Photo: HSN)

Got weight loss on your 2021 to-do list? HSN is here with a deal that you won’t want to pass up.

Just for today, HSN has slashed the price on Nutrisystem’s popular four-week Fast Five program. From now until midnight, you can score four weeks worth of meals and snacks for just $200—$130 off the retail price and $42 off HSN's already low price! That means you’ll spend about $7 a day to help you reach your personal goals.

There’s a lot included in this program, which basically takes the whole question of what to eat off the table. The program includes seven full days of Fast Five meals, snacks, and shakes for week one—it’s designed to help you drop about five pounds of weight in a week. For the next three weeks, you’ll follow Nutrisystem's Meal Plan, with five full days of meals each week and two off days on weekends for you to plan out your own food. There are also plenty of snacks to keep you full between meals.

The program features a ton of mouthwatering food. For meals, choose between options like BBQ seasoned chicken, a black bean quinoa bowl, chicken pasta parmesan, cheddar broccoli rice, chicken alfredo(!) and so much more. In the snack department, enjoy goodies like apple strudel bars, blueberry muffins, chocolate caramel bars and chocolate chip cookies.

You'll get an entire month's worth of curated food! (Photo: HSN)

And, of course, there are Nutrisystem’s yummy chocolate fudge shakes. These shakes are designed to help satisfy cravings when you’re on the go, and are free of stuff like artificial flavors and sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup and partially hydrogenated oils.

Choose between the brand’s “balanced” option, which includes meat, or opt for vegetarian meals and snacks, if you prefer a plant-based meal plan.

A nice perk if you don’t want to shell out for everything up front: You can pay for the program in interest-free installments.

Oh! You can even sign up to save on future months with HSN’s Auto Ship option. Just select it at checkout and you can get future months of the Fast Five program at a discounted price—you just have to purchase today to lock in the savings.

But hurry—this deal is just for today. If you want an easy-to-follow weight loss plan that requires next to zero planning on your end, don’t sit on this.

