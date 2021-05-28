Dyson fans and air purifiers are seriously marked down right now—save up to $170

Izabella Zaydenberg
·3 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save big on a Dyson. (Photo: HSN)
Save big on a Dyson. (Photo: HSN)

Sure, you might have centrally-controlled heating and cooling throughout your home, but having a Dyson is like having a personal heater and air conditioner, all rolled into one, focusing and tailoring itself to you and your needs.

They’re gorgeous, powerful, and if properly maintained, will last you decades. The only problem? They’re a serious investment — that is, if you purchase them for full price.

If you have one on your own personal wishlist this year, you’re in luck: HSN just slashed up to $170 off the brand’s iconic Bladeless fans. That means you can get one for as low as $330. Score!

Whether you’re looking to save a few bucks from not having to heat your entire home, or you’ve always wanted one but couldn’t bring yourself to drop the big bucks, now’s the time to pounce. See the two Dyson models on sale below.

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Bladeless Fan/Heater with Jet Focus

A multi-season wunderkind. (Photo: HSN)
A multi-season wunderkind. (Photo: HSN)

If you’re constantly cold but your partner’s idea of warm is 60 degrees, you absolutely need this bladeless fan. It both heats and cools, plus thanks to Jet Focus, it can concentrate warm or chilly air exactly where you want it to go for personalized comfort. Want the air to spread throughout the whole room? No problem: It can also diffuse air so it warms up or cools down your space, too.

“I purchased two of these Dysons from HSN a couple of years ago and enjoy them so much that I decided to purchase another,” one reviewer shared. “They are quiet, easy to use, have loads of features and one will heat an entire room. I no longer need to use the whole-house furnace in the winter.”

Shop it: Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Bladeless Fan/Heater with Jet Focus, $330 (was $450), hsn.com

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot & Cool™ Air Purifier Heater and Fan with HEPA

Perfect for customizable comfort (Photo: HSN)
Perfect for customizable comfort (Photo: HSN)

The Dyson HP01 Pure Hot & Cool Air Purifier Heater and Fan is the pinnacle of customizable comfort. Not only does it offer both long-range cooling and heating functionality, able to meet your ideal temperature needs, but also functions as an air purifier, ensuring fresh, clean air during even the trickiest allergen-heavy seasons. Best of all, you can angle this compact and powerful purifier to ensure its customizable airflow reaches you wherever you are in your space.

"Small yet powerful." one shopper noted, "I haven't found any other brand that offered both hot and cold temps with the Purifier!! Glad I found this one, now I need another one!"

Shop it: Dyson HP01 Pure Hot & Cool™ Air Purifier Heater and Fan with HEPA, $330 (was $500), hsn.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • We Looked Everywhere & Found The Best Memorial Day Dyson Deals

    Memorial Day weekend is officially on the horizon — and that means it’s already time to score a Dyson on sale. The brand’s devoted and loving fandom exists for a reason — from fancy cordless vacuums to top-rated hairdryers, Dyson knows how to whip up some must-have cleaning technology, beauty tools, air purifiers, and more expensive products that are worthy of their high price tag. But, wherever your loyalty lies, we think that your next big-ticket buy should cost you a lot less than usual in honor of the upcoming holiday weekend. Below, we found brand new gadget deals over at Dyson, refurbished hairdryers on super sale at Nordstrom Rack, some price slashed air purifiers on Amazon, and more discounts all across the web. Click away at these limited-time markdowns and stock up on new luxury Dyson tech at much less fancy prices. Dyson This Memorial Day, Dyson is taking $100 off the V8 Absolute (yellow), $100 off Animal 2 Total Clean Upright vacuums, and $120 off air purifiers. Plus, score $60 hairdryer cases for FREE with your purchase of select Supersonic dryers. Shop Dyson DashDividers_1_500x100 Nordstrom Rack Head over to Nordstrom Rack for 30% off an assortment of Dyson’s bestselling Supersonic hairdryers and cases. Shop Dyson at Nordstrom Rack DashDividers_1_500x100 Amazon Deep within the endless inventory at Amazon lies a handful of worthwhile Dyson sales. Score a refurbished Pure Hot Cool Link air purifier, V7 cordless vacuum, Ball Multi Floor upright vacuum, and more for up to 32% off. (Run, don’t walk! Most products are low in stock.) Shop Dyson at Amazon DashDividers_1_500x100 Walmart Walmart is also home to a few valuable Dyson deals with bestselling V8, V10, and V11 cordless vacuums up to $100 off. Shop Dyson at Walmart DashDividers_1_500x100 Home Depot Don’t forget to stop by Home Depot if you’re on the lookout for Dyson deals. Right now, you can score Dyson floor care for up to $100 off. Shop Dyson at Home Depot DashDividers_1_500x100 At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: A Complete GuideShop These Early Memorial Day Furniture Sales NowThe Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales & Deals

  • All The Best Memorial Day Vacuum Sales That Don’t Suck

    Calling all clumsy eaters, messy room-havers, and dust bunny keepers — let’s talk about Memorial Day vacuum sales. If there was ever a time to invest in some new top-notch floor care technology, it’s during this deal-a-palooza holiday weekend and the clock is already tick-tockin’. From now until June 2, you can score Dysons, Sharks, Hoovers, and more top vacuum brands for up to 40% off. But, rather than drowning in the sea of amazing, not-so-great, and downright yawn-worthy Memorial Day discounts, we thought it’d be wise to scout out only the vacuum sales worth our time. A true clean machine should make your life easier — not louder, unproductive, or more frustrating. So toss that broom to the birds, retire your loveable outdated vacuum to the closet (or the dumpster), and take your pick from our comprehensive list of Memorial Day vacuum sales. Below, we’ve got marked-down vacuum cleaners, smart robot vacs, and electric mops that will assuage all of your tidying-up worries for good. The days of crying over spilled milk are gone — thanks to these affordable vacuums, we can just suck it up. Best Memorial Day Vacuum Sales Quick Links Dyson: up to $100 off at Dyson, Amazon, Walmart, or Home DepotBissell: up to $100 off at Bissell, Walmart, or Bed Bath & Beyond Shark: up to 40% off at Shark, Amazon, or Macy’siRobot: up to $100 off at Amazon, Walmart, or Bed Bath & BeyondHoover: up to 30% off at Walmart or Amazon DashDividers_1_500x100 Best Memorial Day Dyson Sales Dyson vacuums, from cordless to rollerball iterations, are a fan favorite amongst floor-care fanatics and lazy cleaners alike. This Memorial Day, score one for yourself up to $100 off at Dyson, Amazon, Walmart, or Home Depot. DashDividers_1_500x100 Best Memorial Day Bissell Sales Bestselling Bissel vacuums are on super sale this Memorial Day weekend at Bissell, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond for up to $100 off. DashDividers_1_500x100 Best Memorial Day Shark Sales If you’re looking to branch out from the Dyson crowd, try out one of Shark’s top-rated clean machines. This weekend, the brand’s cordless, robot, and lightweight vacuums are up to 40% off at Shark, Amazon, and Macy’s. DashDividers_1_500x100 Best Memorial Day iRobot Sales Robot vacuums are perfect for busy homeowners and pet owners. Score some of iRobot’s most popular models this weekend for up to $100 off at Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond. DashDividers_1_500x100 Best Memorial Day Hoover Sales Hoover vacuums are household names for a reason — these suckers are convenient, long-lasting, and more affordable than most hi-tech cleaning brands. This Memorial Day weekend, grab a Hoover for under $200 at Walmart or Amazon. DashDividers_1_500x100 At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?All The Best Dyson Deals To Score For Memorial DayThe Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales & DealsThe Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: A Complete Guide

  • If you don’t want to have an actual hot girl summer, check out these air conditioner deals ASAP

    No need to sweat it out this summer.

  • Quick! This top-rated air purifier is on sale for $35 at Amazon: 'I can feel the clean air in my lungs!'

    Dust, pollen, dander and odors are no match for the small but mighty Toppin HEPA Air Purifier.

  • I'm a pet owner, and this $38 air purifier eliminated every funky smell — grab it while it's on sale at Amazon

    The Partu HEPA air purifier has racked up nearly 17,000 five-star reviews from pet owners, smokers and more.

  • When It Comes to Laser Hair Removal, This At-Home Device Works Surprisingly Fast

    Skip the salon appointments and get right to your smooth summer.

  • This Is the Easiest Way to Clean Your Window Air Conditioning Unit

    A well-maintained unit is the best way to beat the heat.

  • Save Up to $300 Off on Bowflex Equipment With This Memorial Day Sale

    From adjustable kettlebells to awesome gear bundles.

  • 17 Just-Plain-Cool Items for Your Home That You Can Get on Sale Right Now

    Your place is screaming at you to take advantage of all that Memorial Day Weekend has to offer.

  • Best Buy is having a massive Memorial Day sale — here are the absolute top deals, starting at $10

    All the big brands are included: Sony, Samsung, Bose, Shark, iRobot, Keurig, Ninja, Microsoft and more!

  • Lowe's, Home Depot and more just dropped Memorial Day sales on outdoor furniture — stock up now!

    Home improvement just got easier — and way less expensive...one top-rated fire pit is $300 off!

  • Bristol Palin, 30, reveals she had a tummy tuck, shares scars with body positive message

    The mom of three zoomed in on Instagram to reveal a scar from a tummy tuck surgery she had in 2018.

  • Lea Michele shares empowering message as she tries on bikinis postpartum: ‘Feeling very grateful for this body’

    The actress is embracing her post-baby body.

  • Kristin Cavallari shows off fit figure and tan lines in a black bikini

    The 34-year-old captioned an Instagram photo, "Tan lines are in."

  • Do you complain too much? Here’s how to break the habit and focus on gratitude instead

    On Day 2 of the challenge, get ready to work on complaining less and focusing more on what you appreciate.

  • Podcast host reveals Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler blocked her amid Kourtney Kardashian drama: 'I was supposed to have her on my podcast'

    If you're looking for a new source of celebrity news, you should give @NotSkinnyButNotFat a follow. The post Not Skinny But Not Fat host Amanda Hirsch isn’t afraid to say what everyone else thinking about celebrities appeared first on In The Know.

  • Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East has been hurdling through quarantine with these 5 products

    The Dancing With The Stars champ highlights ways to keep your mind sharp, your ensemble clean and your family well-fed heading into summer.

  • Kristin Cavallari faces backlash for promoting tan lines in new bikini photo: ‘I think sunscreen is in’

    Kristin Cavallari is facing some backlash over a new photo where she shows off her tan lines and deems them "in" for the summer. The 34-year-old Laguna Beach alum posted a picture of herself posing in a black bikini in Palm Springs, Calif. with a fresh tan on her body and tan lines exposed beneath her bathing suit's silhouette. And while she brought more attention to the lines with her caption, many people are calling her out for the ill-timed comment during Skin Cancer Awareness month.

  • Sadie Robertson on how ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and pregnancy impacted her body image

    The new mom got candid about keeping up with her evolving body.

  • Walmart dropped its Memorial Day sales early — save up to 80 percent!

    Sony, Samsung, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, iRobot, The Pioneer Woman — score incredible deals on all your favorite brands.