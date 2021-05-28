Dyson fans and air purifiers are seriously marked down right now—save up to $170

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save big on a Dyson. (Photo: HSN)

Sure, you might have centrally-controlled heating and cooling throughout your home, but having a Dyson is like having a personal heater and air conditioner, all rolled into one, focusing and tailoring itself to you and your needs.

They’re gorgeous, powerful, and if properly maintained, will last you decades. The only problem? They’re a serious investment — that is, if you purchase them for full price.

If you have one on your own personal wishlist this year, you’re in luck: HSN just slashed up to $170 off the brand’s iconic Bladeless fans. That means you can get one for as low as $330. Score!

Whether you’re looking to save a few bucks from not having to heat your entire home, or you’ve always wanted one but couldn’t bring yourself to drop the big bucks, now’s the time to pounce. See the two Dyson models on sale below.

A multi-season wunderkind. (Photo: HSN)

If you’re constantly cold but your partner’s idea of warm is 60 degrees, you absolutely need this bladeless fan. It both heats and cools, plus thanks to Jet Focus, it can concentrate warm or chilly air exactly where you want it to go for personalized comfort. Want the air to spread throughout the whole room? No problem: It can also diffuse air so it warms up or cools down your space, too.

“I purchased two of these Dysons from HSN a couple of years ago and enjoy them so much that I decided to purchase another,” one reviewer shared. “They are quiet, easy to use, have loads of features and one will heat an entire room. I no longer need to use the whole-house furnace in the winter.”

Shop it: Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Bladeless Fan/Heater with Jet Focus, $330 (was $450), hsn.com

Perfect for customizable comfort (Photo: HSN)

The Dyson HP01 Pure Hot & Cool Air Purifier Heater and Fan is the pinnacle of customizable comfort. Not only does it offer both long-range cooling and heating functionality, able to meet your ideal temperature needs, but also functions as an air purifier, ensuring fresh, clean air during even the trickiest allergen-heavy seasons. Best of all, you can angle this compact and powerful purifier to ensure its customizable airflow reaches you wherever you are in your space.

"Small yet powerful." one shopper noted, "I haven't found any other brand that offered both hot and cold temps with the Purifier!! Glad I found this one, now I need another one!"

Shop it: Dyson HP01 Pure Hot & Cool™ Air Purifier Heater and Fan with HEPA, $330 (was $500), hsn.com

