HPFB announces sign-ups for its senior food box program

High Plains Food Bank is now accepting new applications for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) at all sites participating in the program.

Eligibility for the program is age and income-based, requiring the applicant to be at least 60 years old and their household to make below a monthly income limit, according to a news release from the food bank.

CSFP has been facilitated by HPFB for the past seven years and has expanded nearly every year, the food bank said. All seniors who meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply, especially in the face of rising costs due to inflation.

“Previously the Commodity Supplemental Food Program was limited to the number of clients we could serve, but our efforts have awarded us a higher caseload with the Texas Department of Agriculture where we can ensure everyone who comes to a distribution and qualifies is guaranteed to receive a monthly food box,” said HPFB Assistant Director Andrea Johnson in the release. “Our end goal is to get food in the hands of any senior who truly needs it. ”

Each month, CSFP participants receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries, valued at $60-$70, and a 2-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets. Contents include a rotating menu of items including canned fruits, vegetables, animal proteins, cereal, dry beans and rice, pasta, peanut butter, liquid milk, and dry milk on alternating months.

Seniors who meet the eligibility requirements may apply in person at any scheduled CSFP distribution and take home a senior food box on the same day. Enrolling will require the presentation of proper identification, which can be found at https://www.hpfb.org/programs/senior-adult-food-program/, along with distribution sites and times.

Seniors may also appoint a representative to pick up their box on their behalf. To do this, an Application (English and Spanish) and Proxy Form may be filled out in advance and presented by their appointed representative (proxy), along with acceptable identification.

For more information on the CSFP program, please visit HPFB.org or contact High Plains Food Bank at 806-374-8562.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: High Plains Food Bank accepting sign-ups for senior food box program