PSA: The HP Tango is the world's first-ever wireless smart printer, and it's $50 off — for now

"Alexa: Print that email." (Photo: QVC)

As the past 1.5 years have made abundantly clear, having good, reliable gear at home to support your work life is essential. And, if your printer is less than trustworthy, it's a potential nightmare waiting to happen.

Need to upgrade to something that will actually churn out quality prints on demand? There's a sale happening this second that you need to know about.

Right now, QVC has slashed $50 off the top-rated HP Tango Wireless Printer. The popular machine, which is now $150, also comes with free ink and photo paper — two printing must-haves. By the way, if you need a new printer ASAP but don't have $150 handy, QVC will let you make five easy interest-free payments of $30 instead. And if you're new to QVC, you can take an extra $15 off with the code BIRTHDAY.

But back to that printer... There's so much to love about the HP Tango Wireless Printer. It's important to point out that this is the first smart home printer in the world. It handles print jobs from anywhere — your local coffee shop, your friend's house, the beach...

Shop it: HP Tango Wireless Printer with Instant Ink and Photo Paper, $150 (was $200), qvc.com

You'll get free photo paper and ink, too! (Photo: QVC)

The HP Tango Wireless Printer allows you to do voice-activated, hands-free printing from your phone, Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can literally print out a work document while you're making a sandwich. You can even print photos or work documents from your phone from anywhere. How's that for convenient?

As for quality, well, it's amazing. The HP Tango Wireless Printer delivers high color accuracy and crisp text, whether you're printing from your computer or your phone.

This deal sets you up with an HP instant ink subscription and a $20 prepaid card that allows you to get ink sent your door when you need it. Tango will even monitor your ink levels, order more before you run out and deliver it to your home, so no more last-minute, panicked trips to the office supply store. Oh! And you'll get a free pack of photo paper, too.

Setup is a breeze. Just use your phone to get things up and running, and then get to work. See it in action here.

Just a heads up: This printer is moving fast, and this sale won't last. If you want a quality printer at home at a heavy discount, act now!

