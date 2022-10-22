Quick! Get this HP Chromebook while it's on sale for $208

Here's your chance to score an excellent deal on a Chromebook — but you need to act fast. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the HP Chromebook 14 for $208 (was $310). That's $102 off the regular price and one of the best deals I've seen on this model. While far from the most powerful PC you can get, if you have kids in school, the silver Chromebook 14 can accommodate most grade-school needs. It has a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a webcam for the inevitable Zoom sessions.

HP HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop $208 $310 Save $102 You'll get four USB ports (including one USB-C), more than enough to handle external devices. There's an HDMI port as well in case you want to connect an external monitor. $208 at Amazon

Although the 14-inch screen is plenty roomy, it has a native resolution of just 1,366 x 768. That's fine for basic stuff like word processing, but photos and videos won't look razor-sharp like they would on a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) screen. An external monitor should afford that resolution, though I'm not positive, as HP doesn't list that spec anywhere I can find.

Stealing is wrong, but the HP Chromebook 14 for $205 is a steal and you should go ahead and steal it. (Photo: HP)

"I bought this because I wanted a little bigger screen than my tablet had. I love this Chromebook," wrote a satisfied customer. "It does everything I need and it was really easy to set up. I hooked up to my internet without any problems. In fact it actually works better than my desktop computer. I love it.

Another fan shared: "I never had a Chromebook and I can say it’s a great purchase! Battery lasts longer than expected, it’s fast, has no scratches and no problems with wifi access. I don’t really like the keyboard material, but it’s fair for the price and the fact that it’s not heavy so you can carry it anywhere. Overall great for studying at home, it’s just hard to get used to Chromebook features!"

But, again, for school kids, this will absolutely get the job done, and for a price that's all but impossible to beat. My guess: This will sell out quickly.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

