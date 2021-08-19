Quick! Get this student-friendly HP Chromebook while it's on sale for $140
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Do you have a kid starting school, like, now? Here's your chance to score an excellent deal on a Chromebook — but you need to act fast.
For a limited time, and while supplies last, Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 for $140 shipped. That's $140 off the regular price and one of the best deals I've seen on this model.
While far from the most powerful PC you can get, the snow-white Chromebook 14 can accommodate most grade-school needs. It has a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a webcam for the inevitable Zoom sessions.
You also get four USB ports (including one USB-C), more than enough to handle external devices. There's an HDMI port as well in case you want to connect an external monitor.
And you might want to: Although the 14-inch screen is plenty roomy, it has a native resolution of just 1,366 x 768. That's fine for basic stuff like word processing, but photos and videos won't look razor-sharp like they would on a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) screen. An external monitor should afford that resolution, though I'm not positive, as HP doesn't list that spec anywhere I can find.
But, again, for school kids, this will absolutely get the job done, and for a price that's all but impossible to beat. My guess: This will sell out quickly.
Follow us on , , and for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.