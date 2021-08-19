Quick! Get this student-friendly HP Chromebook while it's on sale for $140

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stealing is wrong, but the HP Chromebook 14 for $140 is a steal and you should go ahead and steal it. (Photo: HP)

Do you have a kid starting school, like, now? Here's your chance to score an excellent deal on a Chromebook — but you need to act fast.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 for $140 shipped. That's $140 off the regular price and one of the best deals I've seen on this model.

140 280 at Adorama

While far from the most powerful PC you can get, the snow-white Chromebook 14 can accommodate most grade-school needs. It has a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a webcam for the inevitable Zoom sessions.

You also get four USB ports (including one USB-C), more than enough to handle external devices. There's an HDMI port as well in case you want to connect an external monitor.

And you might want to: Although the 14-inch screen is plenty roomy, it has a native resolution of just 1,366 x 768. That's fine for basic stuff like word processing, but photos and videos won't look razor-sharp like they would on a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) screen. An external monitor should afford that resolution, though I'm not positive, as HP doesn't list that spec anywhere I can find.

But, again, for school kids, this will absolutely get the job done, and for a price that's all but impossible to beat. My guess: This will sell out quickly.

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.