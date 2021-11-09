HP's lovely blue touchscreen Chromebook is on sale at Amazon for $180 (save $120)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Where is it written that all laptops must be black? Or silver? How about some color, please!

Bam: The HP Chromebook 11a is modeled in a lovely indigo blue, which would make it desirable even if it wasn't on sale. Which it is. For a great price.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the HP Chromebook 11a for $180, which is $120 off. That's a solid deal for any Chromebook, but this one has a touchscreen — a true rarity at this price point.

$180 $300 at Amazon

This is an 11.6-inch laptop designed with a school audience in mind, though it would also be fine for anyone who needs basic web browsing, word processing and the like.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 11a has pretty basic specs, including an entry-level processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The screen resolution is on the low side at 1,366 x 768, though at this size I wouldn't expect it to be any higher.

Speaking of size, that screen necessarily brings with it a small-ish keyboard. It's a comfortable, responsive one (at least according to various reviews), but not ideal for touch-typists.

I suspect that most grade-school students (who have smaller hands anyway) won't care. Indeed, for everyday schoolwork, the 11a should get the job done. And there's this considerable benefit: The presence of Google's Chrome operating system means the system will boot quickly and remain free of viruses.

