Tidy up your linen closet with 8 space-savers from Amazon — starting at just $9

Your linen closet is about to get way more efficient. (Photo: Amazon)

Is your tower of towels tumbling over? Can't distinguish fitted sheets from flat? And what's that doing in there?

Closets love to collect clutter. A linen closet is no exception. It can quickly become a messy, disorganized catchall. But unlike other major home improvement projects, you can tackle the linen closet in a few easy steps. Who's in the mood for spring cleaning?

To get started, clear out everything from your linen closet and set it out where you can see it. Give the space a good wipe down. Next, collect your items into categories: Towels, bedding, cleaning supplies, toiletries, etc. Take a good look. Hold on only to stuff that is in good shape, that you still use and that you actually like. Let go of the rest. (Tip: Animal shelters love old towels.)

We asked home organizing consultant Pia Thompson of Sweet Digs to shed light on the process. "Because the purpose of tidying is to create the lifestyle you want, when decluttering your linen closet, you'll want to consider how each item makes you feel," Thompson advises. "For example, does seeing a matching sheet set on your bed bring you joy while a low thread count feels uncomfortable against your skin and drains your energy? Do you love color, and the towels you have now feel drab? Take the time to focus on the feeling each item brings and opening your linen closet will become an act of self-love."

Now, think about how much space you have in your linen closet: How many shelves are there? Do they adjust? Is there an awkward angle, or a small shelf that is hard to contend with? Consider your overall decor style too; do you like a minimal look or extremely organized spaces? Light or dark colors? Patterns or solids? What items do you use the most, and where are they the most accessible?

Here comes the fun part: Shopping for new storage products! The picks below are all available on Amazon.

ClosetMaid 1233 Adjustable 8-Tier Wall and Door Rack

Make the most of your door. (Photo: Amazon)

Let your door do double-duty by adding an over-the-door rack for extra storage space. Use it to hold cleaning supplies, toiletries or whatever else you might need easy access to. Over 21,000 five-star Amazon reviews can't be wrong.

Promising review: “A great addition to my linen closet!" raved one shopper. "Was very pleased with the fact the baskets can hold Costco-size toilet paper rolls! I installed using over-the-door hooks. Very easy to assemble and install.”

Dimensions: 5.2 x 18 x 77 inches

$47 at Amazon

Whitmore Wire Over the Door Ironing Caddy

What a cool way to store your iron! (Photo: Amazon)

If your iron and its board need a home, consider choosing this super-popular door hanger. It will keep them up and out of the way.

Promising review: “I don't know why I waited 14 years to buy this clever Whitmor over-the-door ironing board and iron caddy!" one shopper said. "The caddy is a perfect design: lightweight and fits easily over standard-thickness doors.”

Dimensions: 4 x 5.63 x 19.63 inches

$9 $16 at Amazon

Whitmor Rattique Storage Baskets

How cute are these little baskets? (Photo: Amazon)

For a really nice, neat-looking closet, group your linens and store them in pretty baskets. This set comes in varying sizes to suit your needs, but the consistency of color helps maintain a uniform look in any closet.

Promising review: “The three different sizes are handy for different uses," says a happy five-star reviewer. "But most importantly the baskets are very attractive. I looked high and low in all the standard home stores and could find nothing that compared in looks and quality.”

Dimensions: 8.3 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches; 9.8 x 13 x 6 inches; 11.4 x 14.6 x 6.5 inches

$42 for three at Amazon

Great Useful Stuff Linen Closet Storage Bin

Uniformity is the secret weapon of great organizers. (Photo: Amazon)

Let this be your mantra: Put like with like. Group together all the towels and sheets by size and pattern and store them in these lovely fabric bins, available in a variety of sizes and colors. The labels help keep everything straight.

Promising review: "I like how the front has Velcro so you don't have to pull everything off the top to see what's on the bottom. These come in different sizes, are very sturdy, and a nice color. Mine came with pre-made labels, but you can flip them over and make your own. I bought one of these in every size and have been very pleased with them," one five-star shopper shared.

Dimensions: 17 X 15 X 12.5 inches (large)

$30 at Amazon

Kosiehouse Shelf Dividers for Wood Closet

A simple solution for separating towels and more. (Photo: Amazon)

For a clever, inexpensive way to keep your stacks in order, look no further than these shelf dividers. You'll get a set of eight, so you can pop them into closets throughout the house.

Promising review: “These are super sturdy and putting them in was a piece of cake," wrote a pleased shopper. "They just slide right onto your racks. No screws or anything like that. Was excited to find these! I wasn’t sure how they were going to work with our wire shelves but they work just fine!”

Dimensions: 12.8 x 10.8 inches

$34 for eight $40 at Amazon

Spectrum Diversified Wire Basket

A stylish way to store some of the least stylish items in your space. (Photo: Amazon)

This cool, vintage-style wire basket will keep your cleaning supplies together and in easy view. A solid solution for holding toilet paper or bath products too. Choose from two sizes and five chic colors.

Promising review: “I have had these baskets for four years now," shared a satisfied buyer. "They are great and I love them...They work perfectly.”

Dimensions: 13.75 x 11.25 x 8 inches

$36 at Amazon

Maredash Glass Jars

Gorgeous glass jars will pretty things up. (Photo: Amazon)

See your things more clearly with these useful half-gallon jars. They allow you to get rid of unsightly packaging on luxe items (bath bombs, Epsom salt) and corral small things such as hand soaps and scrubbies.

Promising review: “These jars are fantastic," wrote a thrilled shopper. "They are easy to wash. They come with a sealed lid for freshness. Putting the jar on is a tight seal, not just a top. They also came with labels and a marker. They were also packed really well and had quick delivery.”

Dimensions: 16.69 x 12.95 x 7.17 inches

$28 for three at Amazon

Lightbiz Store LED Closet Lights

Let there be light. (Photo: Amazon)

Remember to add light. A motion-sensing light with rechargeable batteries can easily be stashed inside a corner or under a shelf to illuminate all your hard work. Buyers are seriously loving it.

Promising review: “Just what I needed," wrote a fan. "Didn't want to pay for an electrician to install a light. Works great! The motion detector is great. Light goes on when I stick my arm in to get something. Bright enough too. Removes via magnet to recharge. Perfect for what I needed.”

Dimensions: 4.72 x 2.75 x 1.96 inches

$40 for two at Amazon

With the right tools and a little savvy, you'll have a Pinterest-worthy linen closet in no time. So what are you waiting for? Get started!

