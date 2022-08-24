I rode the José Cuervo train in Mexico for a little over $100. Learning the tequila-making process — and downing cocktails and Mexican pastries along the way — made the excursion worth it.

Aboard the José Cuervo train, guests travel to Jalisco, Mexico and learn about the rich history of tequila-making. (Photos: Josie Maida)

Nothing says Mexico like a bottle of tequila. Made from the ancient blue agave plant, the spirit is so much more than a drink. For a true tequila fan, there's no better way to learn about the rich history of tequila production than a trip to Tequila, a town in the state of Jalisco, Mexico … and there's even a tequila train that will take you there.

"The José Cuervo Express was created in 2012 as an authentic and memorable way to bring in travelers to the distillery," shares Paris Cendejas, manager of marketing and communication at Mundo Cuervo, the parent company of the José Cuervo brands, "and one which would help promote visitation to the city, which now welcomes over one million guests a year."

Cendejas says the train utilizes existing railroad tracks that originally transported products and materials to and from the La Rojeña distillery, the oldest distillery in the city and the first to produce tequila in Latin America. From these historic train tracks, Mundo Cuervo developed a full-day experience that includes a two-hour train journey, a visit to the distillery and cultural center, exploration of the agave fields, time to explore the city of Tequila and a musical performance.

The train runs along historic tracks that were formerly used to transport products and materials to the oldest distillery in the town of Tequila. (Photo: Mundo Cuervo)

My own journey aboard the José Cuervo Express began at a train station in the city of Guadalajara, where my fellow passengers and I were greeted with fresh coffee, Mexican hot chocolate and pan dulces, a type of sweet Mexican pastry. Next, it was up to the platform for Insta-worthy shots with the José Cuervo Express before boarding

As guests climb aboard the train, they make their way to large plush seats surrounding tables already laden with food. Servers make their rounds with welcome drinks — and of course, each train car has its very own bar. The two-hour journey includes entertainment, incredible Mexican dishes and tequila.

I enjoyed one of my favorite breakfasts in Mexico aboard the train: a yogurt, fruit and granola bowl. There were tacos and a torta ahogada, a Mexican sandwich filled with fried meat, covered in a savory tomato-based sauce. It's a popular dish in Jalisco, the Mexican state where both Guadalajara and Tequila are located. As for the tequila, each open bar had a bevy of drinks made with José Cuervo. My drink of choice? A citrusy Paloma.

Aboard the train, we ate torta ahogada, a Mexican sandwich filled with fried meat, covered in a savory tomato-based sauce. (Photo: Mundo Cuervo)

While eating and drinking with friends in these luxe cars, incredible views of the Mexican countryside roll by outside the train windows. The closer the train gets to Tequila, the more the landscape shifts to include fields full of blue agave plants and jimadores, the dedicated farmers who tend to the ancient plants. What you see out your windows gives a first look at the early stages of your favorite bottle of tequila.

I was enthralled by just how much blue agave there was covering the fields as we grew closer and closer to our final destination. The plants are massive, abundant and vibrant, and cover every inch of the rolling hill landscape.

Once the train pulled into Tequila, I was met by hundreds of colorful hats, all laid on the sidewalks of the train station, sold by locals. Behind them, I soaked up the bold and inviting sounds of a full mariachi band playing traditional music, as this quaint train station just miles and a short taxi ride away from the center of town, welcomed me.

My party piled into vans that brought us to our hotel, Hotel Solar de las Animas, a hotel in the heart of the city, also owned by Jose Cuervo. Other train passengers piled into taxis or open-air vehicles shaped like tequila barrels that took them on tours of the city.

This historic drink and the community that's brought it to life for hundreds of years are welcoming: a walk in the plaza of one of Mexico's famed"magical villages" – towns recognized for their magical qualities like beautiful scenery, rich history or interesting legends – feels like just that. On the street, families play, and friends sit, talk and eat. There are droves of vendors selling popular Mexican street foods and drinks, plus jewelry, toys and souvenirs.

The streets of Tequila were filled with droves of vendors selling popular Mexican street foods and drinks, plus jewelry, toys and souvenirs. (Photo: Josie Maida)

Above my head colorful banners known as papel picado blew lightly in the breeze as the sun beamed down on my skin. As a person always on the go, a moment in this busy plaza somehow felt very peaceful — like life could be so much simpler, and more enjoyable.

In recent years, the small town of Tequila has become more and more popular as a tourist attraction, growing from only one restaurant and a single hotel 18 years ago, to today, where there are 22 distilleries, 56 restaurants and 500 hotel rooms in the city — and that's not counting the addition of recent popular rental properties.

Jimadores, farmers who tend to the agave plants in Tequila, provide demonstrations on how the plant is harvested and turned into tequila. (Photo: Josie Maida)

As part of the José Cuervo Express experience, which costs around $130 per person, passengers are guided through a tequila tasting by an expert, and have access to La Rojeña and the Juan Beckmann Gallardo cultural center, a museum highlighting Mexican culture through exhibitions on history, traditions and art — new and old. There's also a can't-miss trip to the agave fields to watch a jima, an agave-harvesting demonstration.

Guests can also take part in additional premium activities at the distillery, like a chocolate tasting — which explores the pairing of cocoa and agave — or even take the opportunity to bottle their very own Reserva de la Familia, a bottle of tequila from the family reserves bottled by visitors straight from the barrel.

Each train car on this tequila train has its own bar. (Photo: Mundo Cuervo)

"The José Cuervo Express — known as the tequila train — makes two trips every Saturday between Guadalajara and Tequila," Cendejas tells Yahoo Life. And, there are two types of journeys guests can sign up for. First, there's the sunset tour, which moves from the tequila fields to an afternoon exploring the town of Tequila, then ends with a ride back to Guadalajara on the José Cuervo Express in the evening. There's also a sunrise experience, which runs the experience in reverse.

As someone enthralled with travel, especially as a means to explore cultures through food and beverage, my experience on this all-day exploration was one I will never forget. In fact, I'd sign up to do it again and again.

Tequila is a one-of-a-kind city, and arriving via the José Cuervo Express proved to be the perfect way to set an unforgettable trip in motion from the start. With a lengthy list of additional experiences, it will certainly take many trips back to Tequila for me to take part in them all.

