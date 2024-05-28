Housing project will expand options for older adults

May 27—Older adults will have expanded affordable housing options once a new 100-unit development is completed.

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico and Thomas Development Co., last week broke ground on La Serena Apartments, which will be an affordable housing complex. The apartment complex will be near Coors Boulevard and Los Volcanes and will be for adults 55 years and older.

The project is expected to cost a little under $30 million and the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority is financing about 52% of it.

Laura Chavez, the president and CEO of the housing coalition, said that by 2030 older adults will make up 40% of the county's population.

"It's important that the residents of La Serena have access to services that are uniquely tailored for seniors and aging adults," she said in a statement. "Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico will provide La Serena's on-site programming to support the needs of seniors through the delivery of individualized and community-based services."

The complex will have 60 one-bedroom apartments and 40 two-bedroom apartments. There will be in-unit washers and dryers, multi-purpose rooms, fitness space, a library and a dog park. There will also be a fourth-floor solarium.

"Our overarching goal in developing senior affordable housing is to create an atmosphere of community and hominess as our experience shows that many of our residents have never lived in an apartment," said Thomas Mannschreck, Thomas Development Co. president.