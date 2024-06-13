Take your household hazardous waste to the Fosters Communications Coliseum this Saturday

Have you been looking to throw out those old paint cans? Take your household hazardous waste to the Fosters Communications Coliseum this Saturday.

"Grab your household paints, pesticides, herbicides and pool chemicals and we'll meet you at the coliseum," a Facebook event listing from Keep San Angelo Beautiful said.

A worker processes materials at a household hazardous waste disposal event held by Keep San Angelo Beautiful at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Sept. 19, 2020.

The event will take place 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fosters Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

"We will also be taking plastics bags for Ella Saves the Oceans, cardboard, documents for shredding, electronics, car batteries, oil, lightbulbs, thinners and more," according to the event.

The American Legion will also be present to properly retire your American or Texas flag.

Volunteers are needed for the event. If you are interested, send your team info to charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us or 325-486-3771.

