House of the Week: Sprawling Tudor-style home with six bedrooms in North Kingstown

House: Tudor style at 2180 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown

Owner: Estate of Randi C. Laroche

Rooms: 12 total rooms; 6 bedrooms; 3.5 baths; library; living room with a fireplace; dining room with a fireplace; family room; sunroom; two-story foyer

Features: A stone turret adds architectural flair to the house. At the top of the turret is a circular room with distant views of the landscape and river. There is a horse stable, six-car garage, greenhouse, and a guest house on the property.

History: House was originally built for Fredrick Jenckes, wealthy mill owner in RI. When the Laroche's purchased the property in the late 70's at the time they were using the property as their law office. When Mrs. Laroche visited the property she loved it so much they decided to make it home. The family called the property WildFlower Farms. In the 80's the Laroche's added a structure housing a 6 car garage and 4 horse stable.

Statistics: 5,652 square feet of living space; Lot: 25.83 acres

Price: $3,500,000 Taxes: $26,155

Contact: Nicole Maine & Patrick Farrell, The Local Group at Lila Delman Compass, (401) 363-3710, nicole.maine@liladelman.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: House for sale in RI: Sprawling Tudor-style home in North Kingstown