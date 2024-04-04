‘Is your house too quiet?’ Senior stray cat ‘loves loudly’ in Ohio — and needs a home

Cat lovers who enjoy the sound of a purring kitty are in for a treat when they hear the sound of one senior stray’s purr in Ohio.

Phyllis the cat purrs — very loudly — to plead for attention from the shelter staffer filming her, a video posted to the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society’s Facebook page on Thursday, April 4 shows.

“You happy today?” the staffer asks, and Phyllis seems to answer excitedly with her sing-song purr, which could be confused for a siren going off. “Happy purrs!”

The shelter says Phyllis will bring her unique purr into the home of whoever adopts her.

“Is your house too quiet? Are you missing the comforting purr of a loving companion to fill the silence?” officials asked in the post. “Look no further, Phyllis will go above and beyond to fill your home with the sound of happiness!”

She was brought into the shelter as a stray, officials said.

“We know if she could talk, she would have lots of stories to tell!” officials said.

Shelter staff believe past untreated respiratory infections left scarring in her airways that caused her loud purr.

“She is not in pain and it does not affect her quality of life, she just loves loudly!” officials said, adding that they estimate she’s around 12 years old.

The “sweet senior” is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) “but has been in good health during her time with us,” officials said.

“She loves other cats and every person that she meets,” officials said. “You’ll always be happy when you’re around Phyllis, we guarantee it!”

