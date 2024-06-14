House-made gelato, bubble tea and more are on the menu at this new East Side shop

EVANSVILLE − If you need a cool, sweet treat, Teatalk Gelato is a new Green River Road spot that will have just what you’re looking for.

It’s the second location of Bubble Teatalk and occupies the space next to Mission BBQ where Bubble Panda was located until recently.

“When we got this store, we wanted to do something different than just bubble tea because it’s close to our first store and we have a good customer base over there,” said co-owner Fiona Liu. “Since it was already a dessert and drink shop we thought we’d do something similar and add gelato.”

Teatalk Gelato is located on Green River Road, in the former Bubble Panda location.

On the menu at Teatalk Gelato

Gelato

Gelato is an Italian version of ice cream that has no eggs, less fat and less whipped-in air than other ice creams. To keep it from freezing too hard, it’s served at a slightly warmer temperature than regular ice cream and hits the tongue a little differently. At Teatalk Gelato, the gelato is made in-house and can be quite creative.

“It’s a lot of work, but we wanted to do it here, and we use as many natural ingredients as we can," said Liu.

Try fun flavors such as matcha green tea, fluffy avocado cloud and mango cloud, brown sugar dirty boba with chewy black boba, blue coconut and purple taro root gelatos.

Don’t feel like getting out of your comfort zone today? Enjoy vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate chip or strawberry. A total of 18 flavors are available at any time, including fruit sorbets. Have them in a bowl, on a cone or waffle cone, or have the best of both worlds with a waffle bowl. If you just can’t decide on a flavor, have a flight with five mini cones.

Other ways to enjoy your gelato are in a gelato cake cup, with optional toppings, or in one of the dessert options.

A waffle bowl from Teatalk Gelato with scoops of caramel macchiato and pistachio ice creams is served on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Desserts

Have a crisp, fresh waffle topped with gelato and toppings, or stick a scoop inside a sliced croissant or sweet brioche bun. If you’re a fan of pizzelle cookies, you’ll want to try the crisp homemade wafer rolls, or a fresh wafer folded around marshmallow filling.

Bubble tea and more

The bubble tea menu at Tea Talk Gelato is similar to the original menu at Bubble Teatalk.

Signature milk teas can be made with freshly brewed black, oolong or green tea and can be flavored 25 ways, from vanilla to Sakura rose.

Fruity drinks such as fruit tea, slushies and smoothies and yogurt drinks may all be flavored with a variety of fruits, from plain peach to exotic dragon fruit, passion fruit and lychee.

Coffee

There’s also a coffee bar, with drinks such as lattes (have one with gelato in it), a mocha with chocolate, Americano coffees with tea or sparkling water, and more.

Teatalk Gelato

Location : 1524 N. Green River Road

Phone : 812-455-2382

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Teatalk Gelato bubble tea shop opens in Evansville