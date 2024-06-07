Houma's Courthouse Square will be filled with worship music from more than a dozen artists for the inaugural Gospel Fest.

New Zion Baptist Church is hosting 14 artists including soloists, choirs, rappers, poets, a DJ and more from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admittance is free, but there will be more than 40 vendors selling crafts and food. A portion of proceeds collected by the vendors will go toward the construction of an educational computer lab that will be open to the public.

"We want to build a computer literacy lab at the church and have it open to the public for kids to learn how to use computers," Chairman of the Leadership Board of New Zion Baptist Church Travion Smith said. "We want to introduce them to career paths in technology… We kind of want to make it into a lab that they come into and we have different presenters that expose them to new types of technology and how they can use it."

Martin Luther King Choir performing in Downtown Houma for Twinfest Louisiana, April 6. The MLK Choir will be performing at Houma's inaugural Gospel Fest, June 8.

According to Smith the lab is expected to be built by the beginning of next year. The church, at 263 Grand Caillou Rd, is still looking over quotes for the project. The lab will be for teaching skills like coding, video game creation, Microsoft Office, and basic computer usage.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma's inaugural Gospel Fest this Saturday