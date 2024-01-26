'I love the forgiving fit': This loose and flowy button-down shirt is on sale for just $27
We love winter for all its cozy charm, but it can be tough figuring out what to wear. It seems like you have to choose between warmth and polish; either you're looking super casual in a comfy sweater or you're crisp (but freezing!) in a button-up. The answer, of course, is layering. And we've got the perfect base layer: Hotouch's Button-Down Shirt. Under a sweater it gives you some face-framing color and polish. When the weather warms up, it's the top you'll gravitate toward every day, thanks to its flattering cut and easy-breezy feel. Choose your most flattering shades, and this simple piece can transform your wardrobe.
Just $27 and, coincidentally, available in 27 colors.
Why is it a good deal?
At just $27 (with the on-page coupon), this is the lowest price this 100% cotton top has been this year. It's roomy and flattering, and works all year long. Wear it under a sweater vest now, and pair it with jeans and a light jacket come spring. It's long enough to wear with leggings (it covers the bum) and is super easy to dress up with a chunky necklace or printed scarf.
Why do I need this?
The Hotouch shirt is all cotton, which gives it a breathable, lightweight feel. It won't bulk you up under your winter coat. It has a relaxed boyfriend cut — a trendy oversize look. Come summer it can even be a beach cover-up (use the pocket for your sunglasses). And let's take a moment to admire the drop-shoulder sleeves. They're the perfect length for a casual, cool, rolled-up look.
This top comes in sizes S-XXL and an impressive 26 colors and prints (prices vary), so you're sure to find at least one that suits your aesthetic.
What reviewers say
"I love the forgiving fit and the colors. ... This shirt can be tucked, untucked, belted or tied. It can be a coverup, worn with a shirt underneath and left unbuttoned, or worn with leggings, shorts … needless to say, I’m having fun with this shirt and have hopes it will last a long time as it appears sturdy and well-made," gushed one gaga fan.
Another enthusiast called it the "perfect long-sleeve button-up for fall," and a third shopper wrote: "I love the look! Wore a tank underneath and it was perfect for a chilly morning and warmer afternoon, since the sleeves roll nicely. It is now one of my favorite shirts!"
The only complaint from customers seems to be that the top has a larger fit. "I love the color and fabric, but it runs very large," a reviewer said.
Roll the sleeves up or down for a perfect year-round staple.
To complete your fall look, these No. 1 bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt jeans have a flattering fit — and they're also on sale!
The high-rise waist gives legs an elongated appearance, while the tapered silhouette lets you show off your cute fall boots.
"Do you have curves? Do you have hips? Do you want pants that make your butt look good? These are the pants," wrote one fan. "They say, 'Honey, I’m gonna take care of you.' They zip up, give a little tummy-tucking and they love your curves without feeling too tight."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
