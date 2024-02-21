This Hotel Brand Will Pay 2 Photographers $5,000 Each to Capture the 2024 Solar Eclipse From a Private Helicopter — How to Apply

Days Inn is seeking two "Solar Sun-terns" for the eclipse.

If you haven't already heard, there's going to be a total solar eclipse on April 8. And it's coming down to the wire for making travel plans, with hotels and Airbnbs booked up all across the path of totality for the big event.

But Days Inn by Wyndham is about to make the dreams of two lucky travelers come true. The hotel brand — which is known for its sunny logo — is launching a contest to select two social media–savvy travelers to photograph the total solar eclipse from a private helicopter in San Antonio, Texas, as part of Days Inn's "Solar Sun-ternship."

"Since 2018, our Sun-ternship program has helped travel-obsessed photographers Seize the Days with once-in-a-lifetime travel opportunities. This year, we’re elevating the job to new heights, giving not just one but two Sun-terns a front-row seat to capture and share the magic of the eclipse," John Henderson, president of Days Inn by Wyndham, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

The two winners, whom Days Inn is, adorably, calling a "sun and moon duo," will travel to San Antonio, Texas, for the big photoshoot on April 8, with a two-night hotel stay and a travel stipend included. They'll also be given a nature and landscape photography course from a photo expert, a Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership, Days Inn swag, and, perhaps best of all — $5,000 cash each.

Of course, the Sun-terns will have responsibilities! During the eclipse, they'll be whisked into the air by a helicopter to photograph the event, producing photo and video content for social media. After the successful completion of their duties, they'll receive "a glowing recommendation from a Days Inn by Wyndham executive," according to the company.

If you're interested in applying for this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity, call up your favorite photo partner, then head over to daysinn.com/suntern to submit your application.

