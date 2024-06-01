Hot temperatures, cool happenings: The latest in food and dining around Oklahoma City

Summer is really heating up and openings are happening fast for both local and national chains across the metro.

Alongside those openings, some other notable happenings are going down in food and dining, as well. From chefs making moves to new menu items, special features and pop ups you can experience, here's a look at some of the latest food news from across the city.

The third location of Edmond-based Eddie's has landed in the Chisholm Creek development.

Eddie's opens third location

American restaurant Eddie's is set to open a third location at 13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115 in the Chisholm Creek development on Saturday.

The new spot joins the restaurant's Edmond location at 2828 E. 2nd St., and its spot near Nichols Hills at 6728 N Olie Ave. Owner Ed Wren III is also behind Hott Wings at the Railyard in Downtown Edmond and The Lounge Craft Kitchen & Cocktails at 3601 E 2 Street in Edmond.

Tamale King to host regular pop-up at Cellar Cafe

Tuesdays at The Cellar Cafe, 2915 N Classen Blvd., Felix Cornejo is popping up with tamales and other items for lunch. His first week, he brought loaded nachos. This week, he served up a crunchy taco plate featuring a salsa verde chicken. He plans to make it a weekly takeover so check his Instagram @tamalekingokc to keep up to date on the offerings.

Chef Caleb Stangroom prepares orders during a Tiger Style pop-up at GHST in Oklahoma City on Jan. 31.

Chef Caleb Stangroom saying goodbye to Bradford House

Chef Caleb Stangroom announced via his personal Instagram that he has cooked his last dish at The Bradford House, where he has served as executive chef for more than two years. While Stangroom has not yet announced his next steps, it seems he has no plans to leave the kitchen based on his post.

"This will be the final dish that I have created here at @bradfordhouseokc for a menu. However, it is far from my final dish. I’m lucky to be blessed with doing what I love," Stangroom wrote on Instagram.

I will keep you updated with what comes next for Stangroom as I know more.

Not Your Average Joe celebrates five years, 100s affected

OKC's community based coffeeshop-for-good Not Your Average Joe celebrated five years of inclusion and workplace excellence Wednesday. The shop, which employs people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities, and now boasts six locations, held a party to celebrate.

The organization has employed more than 150 students and adults with disabilities in its six coffee shops and has plans for additional locations in Moore and Edmond, among other places.

With hopes to expand the Midtown location's patio area and add more seating, and a desire to send some of their employees with special needs to a special coffee training program at the Academy de Baristas in Puerto Rico, five years and hundreds of lives touched is just the beginning for NYAJ.

A third location of Dave's Hot Chicken has opened in OKC in the Chisholm Creek development.

Dave's Hot Chicken opens Chisholm Creek location

The third Oklahoma City Dave's Hot Chicken location opened Thursday at 13220 Pawnee Dr in Chisholm Creek. The location comes to the city courtesy of The Social Order, the Oklahoma City-based restaurant group behind The Jones Assembly, Spark and the region’s Fuzzy’s Taco Shops.

A new Andy's Frozen Custard location is set to open June 5 in Norman.

Andy's Frozen Custard opening in Norman

Opening day of the newest metro area Andy's at 1131 Rambling Oaks Drive in Norman will be June 5 with a community celebration on the patio from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a chance to win Andy’s for a year from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The event will also include a special local treat, exclusive to the new store, revealed and available on opening day. Guests who sign up on the loyalty app before the opening can also get a free, small, one-topping concrete during the opening.

The exterior of the new Panda Express location in Mustang, the first to feature the new design.

Panda Express opens new Mustang location

Panda Express opened the doors to a new location in Mustang at 1151 E State Hwy 152 on Wednesday. The store is the first to feature a new design the company says is "inspired by traditional Chinese architecture and traditions with modern motifs that tells the unique story of Panda Express."

Western Sodas are one of the newest beverage options to hit the menu at The Big Biscuit.

The Big Biscuit launches 'Western soda' collection

To keep pace with demands for more alcohol-free beverage options, breakfast and lunch chain The Big Biscuit is launching a new collection of drink options in addition to their flavored iced coffees. The menu will feature Western sodas, plus lemonades, teas, Palmers, juices, and even cold brew topped with a vanilla cold foam. Guests will be able to sip on strawberry lemonade with fresh fruit puree, peach or raspberry Palmers, raspberry iced tea and more with their meals.

For locations, go to https://bigbiscuit.com/locations/.

The Western sodas include a selection of predetermined fountain drinks “spiked” with coconut cream and lime, as well as a build your own option. Flavors include:

The Stallion - Dr Pepper, coconut cream, and lime.

Cowboy Colada - Starry, pineapple juice, coconut cream, and lime.

Dolly - a pink drink made with Starry, strawberry puree, coconut cream, and lime.

Desert Sun - Mountain Dew, strawberry puree, coconut cream, and lime.

Orange Creamsicle - Orange Crush, coconut cream, and lime.

The newly opened Carvers on 19 in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Tulsa's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announces restaurant rebrand

The former McGill's restaurant on the 19th floor of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is now Carvers on 19. The restaurant retains the same menu including steaks, the chilled seafood tower and the wine selection, but embraces a renovated interior inspired by the art deco history of Tulsa.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop launches 'Everyday Value Combo'

Chicago-based sandwich shop chain Potbelly is offering up new ways for diners to save money amidst rising prices with a first-of-its-kind Everyday Value Combo deal.

The deal includes the choice of original turkey, ham or chicken sandwich with a cookie, chips, fountain drink or water for just $8.99.

Oklahomans can find shops at 13012 N. Pennsylvania Ave and 780 SW 19th St. in Moore.

