What’s Hot: Made to grow

Chris Worthy
·2 min read

Buy it once and let it grow as your little one does – that’s the concept behind this month’s featured products. Multi-use and multi-age, these might just become your family’s favorites.

Love where you live? Show it off with Little Hometown’s (littlehometown.com, swaddle/burp cloth combo $34.19) swaddles, burp cloths, and more. Items feature vibrant, detailed, state-specific designs. Look for elements like South Carolina sweet tea, North Carolina race cars and much more. Swaddles are large and accommodating for little ones and do double duty as nursing covers. (They also serve as adorable photo backdrops.) Burp cloths have snaps that turn them into bibs as baby grows. These are bound to provide years of use and be treasured shower gifts.

Infantino’s Kick 'n Keys 7-in-1 Musical Piano Activity Gym with Seat Positioner (infantino.com/collections/new/products/kick-n-keys-7-in-1-musical-piano-activity-gym-with-seat-positioner, $59.99, birth and older) offers the flexibility of a tummy time play spot, a kicking activity for active little legs, and toys to grab – plus it grows as baby does, with a seat positioner as baby learns to steady (but still tips over), an activity gym, and a removable soft piano that baby can kick or press. This is a multi-use toy that checks a lot of developmental boxes.

Generational favorite Weebles are back! Playskool Weebles My Smart House ($49.99), My Happy Camper ($34.99) and My Best Friends ($17.99) produced by PlayMonster (playmonster.com) are for ages 12 months and older. Yes, they still wobble and they still don’t fall down. And they are as adorable as ever and perfect for tiny hands to grasp. Weebles can be play favorites for years, especially with accessories to expand play.

Delta Children’s Play and Learn Sensory Table for Kids (deltachildren.com, $114.99, ages 3 and older) adds hands-on sensory play that lets kids explore, strengthen motor skills, and let their imaginations run wild. There’s a bit of everything here: interchangeable boards allow for shape sorting, building blocks, gears or musical instruments. Bins can be used for sensory elements like sand, rice, or water. An activity board storage rack on the side keeps unused boards handy. This one can grow as your child does and help them explore the world.

BreathableBaby’s Breathable Mesh 3-in-1 Convertible Crib (breathablebaby.com, $399.99 for the 3-in-1 Convertible Crib in Beech & Chalkboard) features mesh sides on a traditional wood crib, allowing for air flow and preventing little arms and legs from getting stuck between rails. Convert it from a bassinet to a crib, and when the time comes, it even becomes a toddler bed with a conversion kit (sold separately). Materials are Greenguard Gold certified.

