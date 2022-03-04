No more freezing fingers — long-lasting hand warmers are on sale for 60 cents each

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You won't need to rely on a campfire to keep your hands warm if you have HotHands. (Photo: Getty Images)

Punxsutawnwney Phil dictated six more weeks of winter recently, so we know we're destined to rock our outerwear for a bit longer. Before spring officially arrives, an extra layer of warmth might be needed to help combat those bitterly cold days. When gloves just won't do the trick, the best solution is to reach for something a little warmer — literally. In this case, the Hot Hands Hand Warmers.

Even if the temperature is on the rise in your neck of the woods, these handy helpers (sorry, we couldn't help it) are great to stock up on for next winter, particularly at this price. Originally $40 for 40 pairs, these must-have accessories are now just $24 — that's a 40 percent discount!

$24 $40 at Amazon

Safe, natural and disposable, the Hot Hands couldn't be easier to use. Simply remove the warmer from the plastic outer package and shake to activate. Within 15 to 30 minutes, the warmer reaches optimum temperature, staying that way for up to 10 hours. If the heat ever decreases, just expose it to air and gently shake. When finished, it's safe to throw them away alongside your everyday trash. They're single use, but perfect for hikes, tailgating, working in the yard, walks and everything in between.

Small, discreet — a requirement when camping. (Photo: Amazon)

Nearly 30,000 Amazon reviewers give this set five stars. One shopper raved: "These are the best hand warmers on the market period. Other brands resulted in packages opening inside of my gloves making a veritable mess of my gloves and hands. These warmers exhibit an exceptional quality of assembly and consistency. These warmers have never failed me and last beyond the stated 10 hour time frame. They are my standard 'go-to item' for ice fishing, hiking, hunting and snow shoveling. I keep a couple of pairs in my vehicle emergency kit as well. Great product!"

"These hand warmers are great," added another satisfied customer. "Smaller in size than some other brands but that does not detract from the volume of heat nor longevity of use. Smaller size fits better in gloves without reducing dexterity. I like to place them on the back of my hand, inside the glove, where blood vessels are closer to the surface and transfer warmth through whole hand. Placing double-sided tape on glove side of the pad helps hold the pad in place, especially when taking gloves on and off frequently. Great amount of heat for over 8 hours."

Save a bundle by purchasing this pack toward the end of the season. Whether you need them during an unexpected cold snap or eight months from now when winter descends again, the Hot Hands Hand Warmers are a necessity!

