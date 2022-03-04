No more freezing fingers — long-lasting hand warmers are on sale for 60 cents each
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Punxsutawnwney Phil dictated six more weeks of winter recently, so we know we're destined to rock our outerwear for a bit longer. Before spring officially arrives, an extra layer of warmth might be needed to help combat those bitterly cold days. When gloves just won't do the trick, the best solution is to reach for something a little warmer — literally. In this case, the Hot Hands Hand Warmers.
Even if the temperature is on the rise in your neck of the woods, these handy helpers (sorry, we couldn't help it) are great to stock up on for next winter, particularly at this price. Originally $40 for 40 pairs, these must-have accessories are now just $24 — that's a 40 percent discount!
Amazon will give you free shipping, too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, plus exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
Safe, natural and disposable, the Hot Hands couldn't be easier to use. Simply remove the warmer from the plastic outer package and shake to activate. Within 15 to 30 minutes, the warmer reaches optimum temperature, staying that way for up to 10 hours. If the heat ever decreases, just expose it to air and gently shake. When finished, it's safe to throw them away alongside your everyday trash. They're single use, but perfect for hikes, tailgating, working in the yard, walks and everything in between.
Nearly 30,000 Amazon reviewers give this set five stars. One shopper raved: "These are the best hand warmers on the market period. Other brands resulted in packages opening inside of my gloves making a veritable mess of my gloves and hands. These warmers exhibit an exceptional quality of assembly and consistency. These warmers have never failed me and last beyond the stated 10 hour time frame. They are my standard 'go-to item' for ice fishing, hiking, hunting and snow shoveling. I keep a couple of pairs in my vehicle emergency kit as well. Great product!"
"These hand warmers are great," added another satisfied customer. "Smaller in size than some other brands but that does not detract from the volume of heat nor longevity of use. Smaller size fits better in gloves without reducing dexterity. I like to place them on the back of my hand, inside the glove, where blood vessels are closer to the surface and transfer warmth through whole hand. Placing double-sided tape on glove side of the pad helps hold the pad in place, especially when taking gloves on and off frequently. Great amount of heat for over 8 hours."
Save a bundle by purchasing this pack toward the end of the season. Whether you need them during an unexpected cold snap or eight months from now when winter descends again, the Hot Hands Hand Warmers are a necessity!
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $599 (was $730), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $800 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $600 (was $700), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $200 (was $250), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com
Smart home:
Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini, $110 (was $135), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier, $250 (was $340), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Charging Station for Multiple Devices, $15 (was $26), amazon.com
Facebook Portal, $75 (was $179), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition for Xbox One, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $27 (was $50), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $360 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $60 (was $75), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $113 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $35), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $34 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $40 (was $90), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $45 (was $67.50), amazon.com
Satina leggings, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $85 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
NuWave Air Fryer Brio 8-quart 6-in-1 with Touch Screen and Temperature Probe, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $43 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Schick Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 3-pack, $5 (was $6), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $30 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com
Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $9 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower, $249 (was $400), amazon.com
Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike, $275 with on-page coupon (was $370), amazon.com
ropoda Giant Wooden Yard Dice Set, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.