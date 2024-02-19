The Hot Fall 2024 Trends at The Atlanta Shoe Market, From Fuzzy Sneakers to Blinged-Out Cowboy Boots

More than 1,800 shoe brands showed off their fall collections over the weekend at The Atlanta Shoe Market, where buyers from major retail chains and independent stores from across the globe shopped for the latest looks.

While companies noted that sneakers are still dominating the footwear fashion scene, casual kicks are getting increasingly bold, with unexpected combinations of bright colors and materials. Flower Mountain had plenty of look-at-me sneaker styles, including looks with fuzzy details and eco-friendly details. Greats Brand also updated one of its lifestyle sneakers with fluffy wool. And at Vionic, it’s marking its 10-year anniversary by offering a modern update to its classic walking shoe.

Vionic’s OG walking shoe has a bold new look for fall 2024. Jennie Bell for FN

But brands are also betting that consumers have enough sneakers in their closets and are ready to expand their shoe wardrobes with other types of footwear.

There were a wide array of shoe styles on display at the trade show, everything from kitten heels and pumps to clogs, hikers and Western boots. The one common thread throughout was the essential need for comfort.

“Customers today are more discerning than in the past. The one good thing that people learned in COVID is that their feet don’t have to hurt all day,” said Ayelet Lax Levy, president of Naot USA and founder of the new luxury fashion footwear label Ayelet by Naot.

Below is a preview of some of the trends that are shaping up to define the fall 2024 season.

Kittens & Flats

After percolating for a couple of years, the kitten heel and flats trends skyrocketed last fall and continue to be in high demand, so brands explored ways to make the looks fresh for the season. In keeping with the need for comfort, Vionic had a cap-toe ballet flat with arch supports and a deep heel cup, to make the style wearable for quote-unquote older customers. Over at Schutz, it added studs and bondage-inspired lacing to slingback flats. And Cecelia New York, meanwhile, took a bright and optimistic approach to the fall season, outfitting its pointy-toe flats and kitten heels with lighter colors and oversized bows.

Cecelia New York fall 2024 flats with oversized bows. Jennie Bell for FN

The Hot Colors

By far, the most dominant colors during the fall/winter season are black, brown and gray, but to break away from the expected, many brands leaned into a taupe shade this season, which looked especially good in suede wedge boots by Andre Assous, clogs and booties at Birkenstock and laced brogue boots at Aetrex.

The most eye-catching color in the fall collections was a wine shade that showed up at numerous brands, including Schutz and Ecco. Whether it was dubbed merlot, berry or burgundy, the deep red tone gave a sexy slant to classic silhouettes such as Chelsea boots and penny loafers.

Ecco’s croc-print fall 2024 boot had one of the season’s hot colors. Jennie Bell for FN

Outdoor Inspo

Gorp-core has proven to be no fleeting trend among Americans, who during COVID discovered the benefits of outdoor activities. Looking to fall 2024, brands such as All Black, Rieker and Earth are leaning into the hiker look and bridging fashion and functionality with features like water-resistance and lug soles. Sperry, meanwhile, has updated its Torrent rain boot by adding laces and a neoprene bootie to give the shoe a wear-anywhere functionality.

Sperry’s new laced version of the Torrent boot debuts for fall 2024. Jennie Bell for FN

Western Flair

Some had speculated that the Western fashion trend could start to wane in 2024 after a couple of years of high heat. Enter: Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé with more fuel for the fire. So expect cowboy boots and hats to remain a key fashion statement in the coming year, and brands like Dingo and Very G predicted that — thanks to Taylor Swift’s rhinestone-embellished tour ensembles — bling will be a big part of the vibe among young women.

Very G’s embellished denim cowboy booties for fall 2024. Jennie Bell for FN

