What’s Hot: Easter gifts and spring fun

For Easter gifts of springtime fun, this month’s toys bring the season home for kids – plus there’s a bonus keepsake ornament that makes a wonderful gift for families or even that favorite Sunday school teacher.

Pastel colors just seem to be everywhere in springtime.

Connetix

(ages 3 and older, prices vary by set, connetixtiles.com) magnetic building tiles come in pastel sets that are perfect for filling an Easter basket for a hard-to-buy-for older kiddo. These can make for hours of independent building fun. Tiles are made using non-toxic ABS plastic that is BPA and Phthalate free, and they are compatible with other leading brands of building tiles.

Connetix

Scentco Bunny Smanimal

(ages 3 and older, $19.99, scentcoinc.com/collections/smanimals) is one of a whole zoo of scented stuffed animals – Smanimals – that are soft and surface washable. The bunny smells like strawberries, with a scent that is guaranteed to last for two years.

Smanimal

Easter ornaments from Old World Christmas

($17.99+, oldworldchristmas.com/collections/easter-ornaments) become instant keepsakes, especially for families who love Peter Rabbit. A full collection of ornaments is available to decorate your Easter table.

Easter ornament

Pix Brix Light Series

250 and 500 piece tubes ($5.99 – $8.99, pix-brix.com/collections/light-color-series) takes the classic pixel building Pix Brix and gives them a light, pastel spin for spring. Build in 2D or 3D for all sorts of projects and hours of STEAM play.

Pix Brix

Glo Pals Sensory Play Jar

(ages 3 and older, $16 – $20, glopals.com) – Originally created for a class project at Mississippi State University, Glo Pals offers a whole line of light up fun, including a Sensory Play Jar. The two-handled jar is easy for children to hold on their own and is filled with light-up pieces. Check out the variety of cubes that light up when dropped in water and turn off when out – perfect for sensory play.

Glo Pals

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What’s Hot: Easter gifts and spring fun