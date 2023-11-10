Hot early Black Friday deal: Drew Barrymore's stunning air fryer is just $69 at Walmart
Drew Barrymore is a woman of many talents — but did you know that one of them happens to be designing gorgeous kitchen appliances? The star's appropriately named Beautiful home goods line at Walmart is chock full of eye-catching pieces, including this 6-quart air fryer, which is so pretty you won't want to stash it away in a cabinet. And if you've been wanting to cook up crispy-crunchy treats using less oil at home, now's your chance to snag this stunner while it's marked down for Walmart's early Black Friday sale.
Air fryers aren't really known for their looks — but this one's sure to garner compliments galore.
Why is it a good deal?
Air fryers can cost upward of $100, but at just $69, this one looks like a million bucks without breaking the bank. You'll be able to use it for so many things, from wings to fries to veggies and more. Plus, this is the cheapest we've ever seen it — it's even less than it currently is at Amazon.
Why do I need this?
With a capacity of six quarts, the Beautiful Air Fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying).
The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. It also takes 50% less time to preheat than most full-size ovens, and it'll automatically shut off after 60 minutes for some peace of mind. And speaking of peace of mind, the removable crisping tray and pan are PFOA- and PFOS-free, as well as dishwasher-safe!
What reviewers say
The Beautiful Air Fryer has already racked up over 2,700 perfect ratings from Walmart customers, including this one who called it "the most beautiful appliance I ever saw." They added: "I don’t mind displaying it on my counter. I wish all my appliances were this beautiful. I definitely needed this in my life. It cooks everything fast and without the mess of pots and pans. Great when I don’t have a lot of time to cook. I cooked French fries and they were awesome; I cooked chicken tonight and it was so good, moist and tasty."
"I've been wanting an air fryer for a while, and I'm so happy I found this one that is simple, effective and looks cute!" wrote another happy home cook. "Super intuitive, easy to use and has every function I need, but also isn't overwhelming. I especially love that it has a dehydrator function (as not all air fryers do!) so now I can finally do something with my bananas I swear I'm going to eat each time I go to the store. I can already tell this is going to be my most-used appliance!"
"I've only had this for a week but have used it about three times," wrote a final fan. "I really am happy with it. ... This one is soooo much quieter than my old one. ... It works well and it looks really nice ... I wish it was a little bit bigger, but other than that I'm pretty impressed so far." (Psst: Beautiful also makes a 9-quart model for larger households!)
At this price? Grab one for you and one as a gift for the food lover in your life.
That's just one of many early Black Friday deals at Walmart — if you're in the market for some new cookware, this Beautiful 20-piece set is also on sale:
This lovely set includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, a 3-quart sauté pan, 2- and 3-quart saucepans, a 5-quart Dutch oven and steamer insert, five cooking utensils and four cookware protectors. Choose from white, black or green.
"Not only are the pans beautiful but they are very high quality," shared an impressed reviewer. "We have been using them for several weeks and there are no scratches or chips in the paint. I handwash them and it only takes seconds because nothing sticks. I love that these came with the pot protectors so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged in the cabinet. I can't think of a single flaw in these. If you're on the fence about getting them, go for it!"
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
Vacuums:
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum$23$40Save $17
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum$154$245Save $91
iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum$135$399Save $264
Shark ION Robot Vacuum$129$249Save $120
Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$450
TVs and home entertainment:
LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV$287$288Save $1
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV$268$298Save $30
Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$698$1,722Save $1,024
Samsung 75-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$668$748Save $80
Tech:
Vilinice Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones$24$100Save $76
Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers$21$100Save $79
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation$69$129Save $60
Home:
Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket$30$68Save $38
Honeywell 360° Surround Fan Forced Heater$35$45Save $10
Marnur 72-by-84-Inch Full Size Electric Heated Blanket$40$90Save $50
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen$20$61Save $41
Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$169$270Save $101
Mainstays 50-by-60-Inch Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket$23$33Save $10
Kitchen:
Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets with Detachable Handle$30$150Save $120
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece$60$220Save $160
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$50$70Save $20
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Floral & Retro Dot 12-piece Dinnerware Set$38$54Save $16
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker$50$69Save $19
Style:
Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt$10$13Save $3
Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Jacket with Hood, Sizes S-XL$40
Fantaslook Long Sleeve Shirt$16$70Save $54
Time & Tru Women's Hacci Knit Jogger Pants, 2-Pack$18$25Save $7
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings$20$150Save $130
Beauty:
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$20$70Save $50
CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum$14$17Save $3
Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush$19$30Save $11
Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner$25$70Save $45
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum$37$72Save $35
Toys:
Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece$42$70Save $28
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit$48$60Save $12
Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike$348$449Save $101
Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy$49$70Save $21
Fanl Train Set$40$60Save $20
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Follow Engadget for . Learn about on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best , and find to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.