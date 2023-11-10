Hot early Black Friday deal: Drew Barrymore's stunning air fryer is just $69 at Walmart

Drew Barrymore is a woman of many talents — but did you know that one of them happens to be designing gorgeous kitchen appliances? The star's appropriately named Beautiful home goods line at Walmart is chock full of eye-catching pieces, including this 6-quart air fryer, which is so pretty you won't want to stash it away in a cabinet. And if you've been wanting to cook up crispy-crunchy treats using less oil at home, now's your chance to snag this stunner while it's marked down for Walmart's early Black Friday sale.

Why is it a good deal?

Air fryers can cost upward of $100, but at just $69, this one looks like a million bucks without breaking the bank. You'll be able to use it for so many things, from wings to fries to veggies and more. Plus, this is the cheapest we've ever seen it — it's even less than it currently is at Amazon.

Why do I need this?

With a capacity of six quarts, the Beautiful Air Fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying).

The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. It also takes 50% less time to preheat than most full-size ovens, and it'll automatically shut off after 60 minutes for some peace of mind. And speaking of peace of mind, the removable crisping tray and pan are PFOA- and PFOS-free, as well as dishwasher-safe!

With an air fryer this aesthetically pleasing, who needs a Christmas tree? (Walmart)

What reviewers say

The Beautiful Air Fryer has already racked up over 2,700 perfect ratings from Walmart customers, including this one who called it "the most beautiful appliance I ever saw." They added: "I don’t mind displaying it on my counter. I wish all my appliances were this beautiful. I definitely needed this in my life. It cooks everything fast and without the mess of pots and pans. Great when I don’t have a lot of time to cook. I cooked French fries and they were awesome; I cooked chicken tonight and it was so good, moist and tasty."

"I've been wanting an air fryer for a while, and I'm so happy I found this one that is simple, effective and looks cute!" wrote another happy home cook. "Super intuitive, easy to use and has every function I need, but also isn't overwhelming. I especially love that it has a dehydrator function (as not all air fryers do!) so now I can finally do something with my bananas I swear I'm going to eat each time I go to the store. I can already tell this is going to be my most-used appliance!"

"I've only had this for a week but have used it about three times," wrote a final fan. "I really am happy with it. ... This one is soooo much quieter than my old one. ... It works well and it looks really nice ... I wish it was a little bit bigger, but other than that I'm pretty impressed so far." (Psst: Beautiful also makes a 9-quart model for larger households!)

That's just one of many early Black Friday deals at Walmart — if you're in the market for some new cookware, this Beautiful 20-piece set is also on sale:

"Not only are the pans beautiful but they are very high quality," shared an impressed reviewer. "We have been using them for several weeks and there are no scratches or chips in the paint. I handwash them and it only takes seconds because nothing sticks. I love that these came with the pot protectors so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged in the cabinet. I can't think of a single flaw in these. If you're on the fence about getting them, go for it!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

