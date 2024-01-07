Hot, Dry Fall Responsible For Louisiana Crawfish Shortage

If you can even find any crawfish for your étouffée, expect to pay more this season.

Crawfish are hard to come by in Louisiana so far this season, and producers say the fall's hot, dry weather is to blame. People are starting to notice since crawfish is a popular dish to serve around the holidays from Thanksgiving through Easter.

WWL-TV Channel 4 in New Orleans reports that seafood restaurant and market Kenner Seafood, which usually ships crawfish to other restaurants nationwide, is currently empty handed.

“This is the time when we basically have lots of crawfish that we'd be sending out, 10 to 20 sacks on a daily basis. The phones are ringing off the hook. Still no crawfish, with no date promised,” said the owner, Trudy Alexander.

Don Benoit, owner of D and T Crawfish in Vermillion Parish, explained to WWL-TV that he only produced 5 percent of his usual crop in November and December.

“We didn't get any rain in this parish. I don't think we got one drop September and October," Benoit said, adding that September was unusually hot as well.

Because the crawfish season is sensitive to weather conditions, you may have to wait for more rain before you can host that crawfish boil. In the meantime, any crawfish you find will likely be smaller and more expensive than usual. Let's hope the weather cooperates by Lent so families can enjoy plenty of crawfish étouffée.

We will remain hopeful this turns around quickly.

