'If you are hot, so is your dog': Tips for walking your pup during steamy Texas summers

It all boils down to common sense: If you are hot, so is your dog.

Normally, a newspaper reporter might seek expert opinions on a subject like this.

Not this time.

I've been walking dogs in Texas for almost 70 years, nearly 40 of those in Austin.

Along the way, I've picked up a thing or two. Yet whenever a question comes up about how to walk your pup during our tropical summers, I fall back on the emotional wisdom of inter-species empathy.

That and the unmistakable evidence of a dog's current physical condition.

Without further ceremony, I offer 5 tips for keeping your hound healthy and safe when the mercury rises to unprecedented heights:

Emily Tracy plays fetch with her dog, Noodle, in Zilker Park Friday morning, June 23, 2023. As temperatures reach above the hundred in Austin during the day, dog owners must get their dogs out to exercise early to avoid overheating.

1. In the summer, timing is everything

Visual test: If street tar is shimmering like black gold, it is not time to walk your dog. Keep in mind the title of the 1980 comedy classic, "9 to 5." Don't leave the house for a walk after 9 a.m. or before 5 p.m. In fact, because our 4-year-old hound-retriever mixes are black, pointed with white, I push back the morning walks to 8 a.m. or even 7 a.m. as the summer progresses. Depending on your circadian rhythms, that might mean going to bed an hour earlier, but you will thank your sleepy self if the temps are still in the 70s when you exit the front door.

2. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

What goes for hominids, goes for canines. Dogs need water. Cool water. Replace that big bowl of agua at least twice a day. Keep it in the shade. Test the temps with your fingers. Make sure your pets have access to their preferred watering hole as soon as they return from their walks. Dogs don't use water directly to cool off their core organs — that's what vasodilation and their panting tongues do — but if their tongues are curled up like ribbons, they need a drink, too.

Cory, left, and Howard Barnett walk their dogs Pepper and Jack in Zilker Park Friday morning, June 23, 2023. The Barnetts own Zilker Park Boat Rental and often bring their dogs to walk in the park before the day starts and the heat sets in.

3. On the shady side of the street

Shade can reduce the temperature of the surrounding air by 6 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. (See, I did use an expert.) The psychological benefits can seem even more valuable. As any walker knows, the long shadows at dawn quickly shift around as the sun rises, then lengthen as the sun sets, oh so slowly. Map out the deviating shade of your walking district and plan accordingly.

4. Steady as they go

Just as ultra-fit Austinites jog at noon on summer days, there are those runners who bring along their doggies, who, one hopes, are also ultra-fit. Too often, they don't seem to be doing well. A dog heaving and panting behind a bicyclist or runner can appear, at least from a distance, to be the victim of animal cruelty. As for pup's padded paws, if the ground is too hot for your bare feet, it is too hot for canine twinkle toes.

5. Bring them home, bring them home

Austin would not be a big place today, much less an international metropolis, without air-conditioning. Your pooches deserve to soak up some of that AC. Even if your dogs live outside, bring them in after their walks. When they return to the yard, use a hose, sprinkler or doggie pool for a deep cooling.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How to keep your dogs cool, safe in hot Texas weather