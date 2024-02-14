A Hot Dog Mogul Is Serving Up This Oceanfront Florida Penthouse for $32.5 Million

Totally bummed you can’t swoop in and grab America’s most expensive home that just hit the market in Southwest Florida with an eye-popping $295 million price tag? Now’s your chance to snap up the next best Naples thing, and it’s currently up for sale. But you’ll still need almost $33 million to pick up the keys to the freshly remodeled penthouse, which would set a record for the priciest resale unit in the affluent area if the place goes for anywhere near that amount.

Property deeds show the residence was last sold in fall 2022 for $11 million. Dick Portillo—the Chicago-born founder of the Portillo’s restaurant chain, best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches—subsequently embarked upon an extensive renovation of the 2002-built premises in collaboration with an investment team consisting of C&E Builders and Theory Design’s Ruta Menaghlazi. The listing is held by The Earls | Lappin Team of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate.

The spacious living room is flanked by a fireside lounge area.

Resting on the 20th floor of The Seasons at Naples Cay—a gated beachfront high-rise building bordering Park Shore to the south and Pelican Bay to the north—the revamped abode offers five bedrooms and seven baths in almost 12,000 square feet of living space boasting herringbone oak floors, high ceilings and designer lighting throughout. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and 4,800-plus square feet of outdoor terraces also offer up panoramic vistas stretching from the Gulf of Mexico and Outer Clam Bay to the city lights of Naples.

Highlights include an elevator-accessible foyer leading to an open-plan great room holding a fireside living room and dining area, along with a gourmet kitchen sporting champagne eucalyptus cabinetry, white Macaubas quartzite countertops, an expansive eat-in island, top-tier Miele appliances and an accompanying breakfast nook flanked by a family room. A secluded master wing features a water vapor fireplace, wraparound balcony with a spa, separate morning lounge, sauna-equipped fitness studio, and dual dressing rooms and baths.

The ocean-view terraces come complete with an outdoor kitchen and spa surrounded by a “living” wall.

Elsewhere are four additional en-suite bedrooms, including one with its own kitchen and living area, along with glitzy amenities ranging from a backlit onyx entertainment bar and glass-encased wine vault to a handsome study warmed by a fireplace; and topping it all off are plenty of community amenities—courtesy of a hefty $11,563 monthly HOA charge—which include a guard-gated entry, 24-hour doorman, swimming pool, fitness center and billiards room.

A self-made billionaire and longtime real estate investor, Portillo also maintains an additional Naples condo and has renovated several properties in the Chicago area.

