Hot dog alert! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to four Tennessee cities this month

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in several cities in Tennessee over the next month.

The giant hotdog vehicle will be hanging out in four different cities in Tennessee between May 9 and May 19. While you won't be able to buy hotdogs from the vehicle, you can take pictures and even go inside if you ask.

While you may think driving the Wienermobile is something to hide from your friends, it is actually a coveted spot as only 12 people each year get the opportunity to do so.

Here is what we know about the Wienermobile coming to Tennessee.

Where will the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile be in Tennessee this week?

Jackson, Tennessee: On Thursday, May 9, the Wienermobile will be at the Kroger located at 35 West University Parkway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Humboldt, Tennessee: On Friday, May 10, the Wienermobile will making its way through the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade will be located at the corner of Main Street and 22nd Avenue in Humoldt.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee: On Thursday, May 16, the Wienermobile will be at the Smoky Mountain Antique Toy & Pedal Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will be at 202 Henderson Chapel Road.

Bartlett, Tennessee: On Sunday, May 19, the Wienermobile will make a stop at the Kroger located at 5995 Stage Road. It will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How many Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles are there?

There are six total Wienermobiles in the United States, and only 12 "Hotdoggers" get to drive them each year. Hotdoggers are the Wienermobiles' drivers, however, not just anyone can drive them. The only people that can drive the vehicles are college seniors who are about to graduate from school.

When was the first Oscar Mayer Wienermobile invented?

The Wienermobile was first invented by Oscar Mayer's nephew Carl G. Mayer in 1936. Since its invention, it has gone through a few upgrades to modernize the vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Wienermobile coming to four Tennessee cities soon. See where.