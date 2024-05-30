On hot days car temps can climb 20 degrees in 10 minutes. What to know about hot car deaths

It's scary, but it happens.

Children have died in hot cars in 70-80 degree weather, every year for the last ten years, according to a recent report by AAA Northeast. Pets have also died in hot cars.

AAA "is reminding caregivers (of children) that it doesn’t have to be scorching outside for a hot-car death to occur. The inside of a car can become lethally hot even on a mild but sunny day."

But, these deaths are preventable. Here's what to know to be prepared for this summer.

How fast can a vehicle get hot with windows closed?

AAA Northeast reports that "on a typical 80-degree summer day, the interior temperature of a vehicle increases by 20 degrees in only 10 minutes and reaches a deadly 109 degrees in 20 minutes. On hotter days, the interior temperature can easily reach 120-140 degrees, and cracking the windows has little effect."

The months of May through September see the most hot car accidents.

How can hot-car deaths be prevented?

According to AAA Northeast, the following are ways to prevent these deaths from happening:

Stop and look at the backseat before exiting a parked vehicle. Consider leaving your wallet or purse in the backseat to force you to check.

Ask childcare providers to immediately call if your child doesn’t show up for care as expected.

Lock your vehicle to prevent unsupervised access and a child getting trapped inside. Keep car keys away from children and teach them that the inside of a car should never be used as a play area.

Act fast, call 911 and take action if you see a child - or pet - alone in a locked car.

How many children died from hot-car deaths in 2024?

So far this year, two children have died of hot car deaths, according to the nonprofit No Heat Stroke. On both days, it was 85 degree out.

How many children died from hot-car deaths in 2023?

AAA Northeast reported that 29 children died in 2023 as a result of hot car deaths.

A statement from AAA Northeast noted, "of the 29 children who died in hot cars across the United States, six died when temperatures were below 80, including an 11-month-old boy who died on a 59-degree day last April."

How many children died in hot-car deaths since 1990?

A study from the nonprofit Kids and Car Safety stated that there have been 1,083 hot-car deaths in children under 14 since 1990.

About half of these deaths are the result of a caregiver - not necessarily a parent - forgetting a child in the backseat, according to No Heat Stroke, which has tracked data since 1997. No Heat Stroke says that 21% of deaths are the result of a child being left in the car knowingly while the caregiver runs a "quick errand" and 25% are from children gaining access to a vehicle without the caregiver knowing and becoming trapped in it. Cause is unknown for the remaining percentage.

New England represents 17 of the deaths since 1990, according to Kids and Car Safety's statistics.

Massachusetts: 5 hot-car deaths

Rhode Island: 1 hot-car death

Connecticut: 7 hot-car deaths

Vermont: 0 hot-car deaths

New Hampshire: 1 hot-car death

Maine: 3 hot-car deaths

What about pets in hot cars?

The same rules apply to pets. They cannot endure extreme heat that quickly builds in a parked car, the same way humans cannot endure it. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says the cracking a window makes no difference.

"This is definitely a situation where 'love 'em and leave 'em' is a good thing," AVMA wrote on their website. "Please leave your pets at home at home when you can...they'll be safe and happily waiting for you to come home."

The group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) stated that in 2023, 163 pets died as a result of being left in hot cars. In 2022, 58 pets died in hot cars. In 2021, 60 died in hot cars.

Already in 2024, there have been five pets that died as a result of hot-car deaths across the country, according to PETA. The group added some of these incidents go unreported.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Hot car deaths can be prevented. Here's what to know to keep kids safe