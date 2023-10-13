Hosting Thanksgiving this year? Here’s how to make it budget-friendly

Thanksgiving is coming — along with everyone’s high expectations for an epic family meal, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the foods that your family has come to know and love for this holiday. But, in the meantime, prices have skyrocketed on a variety of groceries, thanks to inflation, and families are still struggling in an unsettling economy.

So, it can be helpful to your wallet to take a second to research some top tips for saving a bit without skimping on your Thanksgiving traditions. Here’s what to try.

Buy your turkey before the holiday rush: in some places, turkeys are cheaper now than they will be when everyone wants one. You could consider buying a small turkey on each of your next few grocery trips as well, to break up the cost so it isn’t necessary to pay for a big one all at once.

Switch to a potluck meal: What if you ONLY had to do the turkey, or only the pie? Not only would you save money, but time, energy and stress as well. Start delegating now with a simple message to family members and friends: “In the spirit of taking a break over the holiday break this year, I’d love to still have you all over, but as part of a potluck dinner. I’m hoping we can cover the following categories. LMK which you’d like to bring!” Then you can ask for things like: a vegetable, a salad, a dessert, a main course, a bottle of wine, paper plates and napkins, etc.

Switch from heavily alcoholic drinks to spritzers: A little wine goes a long way when it’s part of a spritzer, according to bestselling authors of the cookbook Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts: Wholesome Everyday Recipes Made With Love. A side benefit? Uncle Johnny won’t have too many beers and start talking politics (again).

Get the kids involved with homemade decorations: Whether it’s a LEGO centerpiece they built themselves, or hand-drawn placemats (a super easy craft if you just give them a big piece of paper with a turkey on it, or tell them to draw a turkey), these will be a hit.

With a little forethought, creativity, and family involvement, this can be your most frugal yet meaningful Thanksgiving yet.