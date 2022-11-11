5 Thanksgiving hosting hacks you need right now
Who doesn’t love Thanksgiving? But when you’re hosting, it can get pricey – and messy – in no time. These tips will save your sanity, your wallet – and that post-party elbow grease.
Handheld Electric Vegetable Slicer
Being buried under a pile of dishes before the party even starts is such a bummer. So when I saw this handheld electric slicer, I knew it would be a game changer. Now I can quickly slice veggies – and more – without the mess of several knives and cutting boards to clean. How’s that for cutting through the mess?
Triple Slow Cooker
You can’t serve cold artichoke dip, guys! This triple slow cooker saves you from repeated trips to the kitchen by keeping three separate dips at peak temperature. It allows you to select the temperature for each reservoir but the best part is it’s all dishwasher safe. Now you can mingle, minus the side hustle.
Smart Thermometer
As a host, getting distracted by that to-do list could spell disaster for your turkey, chicken, or pot roast. This smart bluetooth thermometer monitors your entrée in real time so you get perfect results with minimal effort. The wire-free probe has two sensors to monitor internal and external temperature while the app offers notifications right to your phone and it even lets you know how long to rest your food before slicing!
Digital Kitchen Scale with Bowl
They say baking is a labor of love – probably because it involves so many steps and ingredients, and a mountain of measuring cups, bowls, and spoons that accumulate in the sink. Thankfully the chaos is easily tamed with this digital kitchen scale that measures grams, fluid ounces and milliliters all in one bowl and it converts units automatically, saving you brain power and dirty dishes. Count me in!
Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder
Any seasoned host knows it can be a struggle making space for new pots and pans on the stovetop, especially when you’re saddled with an oil-filled pan from frying appetizers. FryAway magically solidifies cooking oil in just a few minutes. Just sprinkle the powder into the oil and then toss away the hardened grease right into the trash or your compost bin. That’s my kind of magic!
What are your holiday hosting hacks? Let us know in the comments below!