Hosting family over the holidays? This extra-tall air mattress arrives in time — and it's on sale

If you're like the McCallister family in Home Alone, you may have quite a few extra rooms for family members to stay with you over the holidays. Or if you're like the Griswolds in Christmas Vacation, you may have to suck it up and give your room to someone else. Either way, an extra bed (or two) in the form of an air mattress may be helpful if you plan to have a full house this holiday season.

Take this one, for example: More than 34,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Comfort Plush Air Mattress and give it a five-star rating. Plus, it's currently on sale, and with Amazon Prime, it will arrive before Christmas.

Why is it a good deal?

Right now, you can save $15 on this popular air mattress. The best part, however, is that with Amazon Prime, it ships for free and within two days. That means you can get your air mattress ahead of Christmastime, and ordering one online will also save you the hassle of elbowing your way through all the last-minute shoppers in stores right now.

Why do I need this?

An air mattress is just an air-filled bed, so there aren't a lot of bells and whistles. However, there are a few things that make this one great. For one, it comes with an internal pump for blowing it up. This is essential if you don't want to purchase an additional pump or sit there with a hair dryer trying to blow it up. Simply turn the knob to inflate this air mattress — it takes about five minutes — and turn it the other way to deflate it. One nice touch is that it's indented at the sides to ensure sheets stay put.

The Intex Dura-Beam Air Mattress is available in twin, full and queen sizes, plus a range of heights. For example, the queen size shown here is available in 13 inches, 18 inches or 22 inches high. Of course, the 22-inch height is considered the deluxe version.

Grab this air mattress before friends and family come for a visit. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Best air mattress I've ever used," wrote one impressed Amazon reviewer. "This was easy to inflate as it has a built-in pump, so you don’t have to worry about carrying one around with you. It’s a great size and so comfortable to sleep on. I used it for three days straight and didn’t have to pump it up once. Love it so much I went back and bought another one."

"Purchased this to use for guests during the holidays," wrote another happy reviewer. "It stayed inflated while in use for over two weeks! Our guests said it was comfortable."

"I got this for my guests and some feedback I received was that it is comfy but only if inflated just right," shared another satisfied shopper. "If you are a side sleeper and you fully inflate it, you may have shoulder pain. Not an issue if you are a back sleeper. I would recommend not inflating all the way so it is more plush. Also, if you have hardwood flooring or any flooring other than carpet and do not have a rug underneath, it will make squeaky sounds when you move around on it."

If you're hosting family in your home soon, get yourself an extra bed before your guests take over this holiday season.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

