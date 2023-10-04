How to Host an Unforgettable Fall Party Like the Experts

Gather friends and family for a laidback fall party with guidance from lifestyle tastemaker and party pro Pia Baroncini.

GREG SCHEIDEMANN

Fall is often a season of reflection, gratefulness, and gathering. But the get-togethers aren't limited to Halloween parties or Thanksgiving feasts, and they don't have to be complex or stressful to execute. Pia Baroncini, founder and creative director of LPA, Baroncini Import & Co., and host of Everything is the Best podcast, knows a thing or two about parties. Beyond her professional pursuits, she is well-known among family and friends (and Instagram followers) for having a beautifully curated home as a backdrop for parties of every kind. Here, she provides essential party tips and details for hosting a fall get-together at home.

GREG SCHEIDEMANN

The Decor

Baroncini's go-to party decor is simple and affordable—unscented candles. She suggests grouping them in bulk in places like the entryway, the center of the table, or going up a staircase. The best ones are prayer candles from local dollar stores, as the glass prevents them from easily being blown out by the wind or guests passing by, says Baroncini. Keep artificial lighting low for an intimate ambience.

On the table, avoid elaborate arrangements. For a recent pasta-theme party, Baroncini used tomatoes, a main ingredient in the dish, for her tabletop decor. She paired them with a sparse array of like-colored flowers. For an autumn party, take a similar approach, but with mini pumpkins, gourds, or other seasonal produce.

"Groupings of the same item can be incredibly impactful. I'd probably go to Trader Joe's and buy, like, a million mini pumpkins in one or two colors," Baroncini says. "To keep things organic and natural looking, I'd stay away from orange pumpkins. I really like the pale-colored or white ones. That way it's seasonal but not in an obvious way."

Carson Downing

The Food

Following the theme of low-stress hosting, Baroncini recommends serving food family-style when possible.

"I had a fall party once where I made stew, a big beautiful salad, and roasted vegetables. The stew was a huge hit among my guests; people want something hearty. and it's something you can even make the day before and heat up again the next day to avoid having to do anything right before guests are arriving," Baroncini says. "Serve with a red wine that you used in the stew to tie it all together."

For dessert, keep it simple. She recommends a bulk-made mousse or pot de crème, homemade whipped cream with seasonal fruit, or baked phyllo dough with fruit and whipped cream.

Ray Kachatorian

The Drinks

A drink station with ice and some mixers is all that's needed if you're planning to provide drinks for your guests, Baroncini says. There's also no harm in asking guests to bring their favorite cocktail or bottle of wine. "Set up a little serving station with a bunch of candles to make it beautiful. This way you're not worried about getting people drinks all night."



For non-alcoholic beverages and after-dinner drinks, she suggests making a batch of hot apple cider and keeping it in a warmed serving bowl. Cover the bar in apples and cinnamon sticks for functional decor.

Helen Norman

The Setting

"Being outside is always so cozy, so if you can invest in outdoor heaters or even use firepits, do it. People get sick of sitting inside all day long, so if you can be outside, it's the best," Baroncini says. Keep blankets out for guests to grab as the night gets chillier.



Related: 5 Essentials for the Ultimate Firepit Area

The Music

Music sets the mood for a lively dinner party crowd; consider using Baroncini's curated dinner party playlist. She starts playing music from the moment guests arrive and always has a few playlist options prepared, choosing one based on the atmosphere of the party as the night goes on.

The Favors

Baroncini says to forgo party favors altogether, as she usually finds them wasteful in terms of the environment and finances. Instead, write personalized thank-you notes to guests and leave them under their plates or placemats. If you opt to provide party favors, offer each guest a candle that you used in the decor on their way out.

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.