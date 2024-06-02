Hospice of Southern WV hosting Camp Hope in June

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hospice of Southern West Virginia will be hosting Camp Hope at the Resort at Glade Springs.

Camp Hope is geared towards children between the ages of 7 and 17 and thanks to grant funding will be completely free.

Jeri Knowlton, Director of Public Relations, said the camp provides a much-needed opportunity.

“It’s a real opportunity for us to be able to help children understand how to grieve and what grieving looks like,” said Knowlton.

The camp will be from June 11 to the 13th at the Resort at Glade Springs.

Children will interact with bereavement specialists throughout the three day camp while also getting to participate in more light-hearted camp activities such as kayaking and laser tag.

Registration for the camp ends on Wednesday, June 5th.

